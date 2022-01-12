Deep South Hunting/Camping Adventure

My deer season here in southeastern Minnesota closed this past weekend. I managed to get some more meat for the freezer in the last few minutes of the very last day, but as soon as that doe was butchered and packaged up, I started thinking about next year’s season. Don’t get me wrong; I’m also thinking about relaxing on the couch and enjoying some college bowl games and the NFL playoffs. It’s nice to wind things down a little after going at it so hard for so long. But I know from long experience that very best time to get a jump on next year’s success is right now, while I’m still in go mode, and before I get so comfortable on the couch that I wind up putting off the things that need to be done right now.

