Agriculture

After months of climbing, food inflation reaches 6.3 percent

thefern.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeat prices fell in the final weeks of 2021, but food inflation climbed again, to an annual rate of 6.3 percent, said the Labor Department on Wednesday. The overall U.S. inflation rate of 7 percent for the past 12 months...

thefern.org

Washington Post

Why has U.S. inflation hit 7 percent?

Official figures showed Wednesday that U.S. inflation was at 7 percent, its highest level in 40 years. Pundits, politicians and professors have been arguing for months over why it is rising. That disagreement may surprise those who think of economics as having a settled understanding of how the economy works. But in fact, there is tremendous uncertainty about the causes and consequences of today’s inflation.
illinois.edu

Food Prices Up 6.3 Percent Since Last Year

Wall Street Journal writer Gwynn Guilford reported in today’s paper that, “U.S. inflation hit its fastest pace in nearly four decades last year as pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances, along with stimulus intended to shore up the economy, pushed prices up at a 7% annual rate. “The Labor...
investing.com

Bitcoin Climbs After Inflation Jump Revives Hedging Argument

(Bloomberg) -- The most U.S. inflation in four decades is reviving talk of Bitcoin being a hedge against rising prices and is lifting the coin to its highest in a week. The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose as much as 3.1% to $44,001 Wednesday, following the release of the consumer price index, which climbed 7% in 2021. That means inflation in the U.S. registered its biggest annual gain since 1982. Some market participants had speculated that the increase would be higher.
Sun-Journal

U.S. inflation soared 7 percent in past year, the most since 1982

WASHINGTON — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7 percent spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy.
thefern.org

Trade war price tag: $27 billion in lost ag export sales

China accounted for 95 percent of the $27 billion in U.S. farm export sales that were lost in 2018 and 2019 as a result of the trade war begun by President Trump, said a USDA report. Sales to China rebounded after the “phase one” trade agreement, but U.S. market share has remained lower than before… » Read More.
Taylor Daily Press

US inflation has risen to 7 percent, the highest since 1982

So, on average, the price of consumer goods has increased by 7 percent in a year. This is bad news for the Biden administration because it affects the purchasing power of many Americans. Higher inflation puts pressure on the central bank to intervene by raising interest rates. This is expected in March, which is helped by the economic recovery.
Entrepreneur

Inflation Jumps 7 Percent Annually in December, Fastest Pace Since 1982

Consumer prices accelerated in the year through December at their fastest pace in 39 years, new government data shows, marking the seventh straight month of inflation running above 5 percent and a fresh sign that inflationary woes continue to weigh on American consumers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported...
QSR magazine

Menu Price Inflation Reaches 40-Year High

Menu price inflation in the U.S. soared once again as restaurants continue to grapple with cost pressures and the growing spread of COVID. The food away from home index rose 6.5 percent in December year-over-year, the largest increase since January 1982. The previous 40-year high came in November, when inflation was 5.8 percent. The price of quick-service meals jumped 8 percent, while full-service menu items lifted 6.6 percent.
thefern.org

Novel partnership to bolster organic dairy in Northeast

To help organic dairy farms survive in the Northeast, a first-of-its-kind partnership is asking consumers to pledge to buy dairy products from 35 brands that agreed to expand their purchases of milk from the farms. The Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership was a response to decisions by processors to pull out of the region, said… » Read More.
thefern.org

India agrees to allow imports of U.S. pork

After years of U.S. prodding, India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products, said the Biden administration on Monday. Despite being the second-most populous nation on earth, India imports small amounts of pork at present, but U.S. farm groups believe there is great potential for sales. “India’s agreement to allow U.S.… » Read More.
thefern.org

Farm Bureau urges members to turn ‘energy and passion’ against clean water rule

The president of the largest U.S. farm group called for members to bring the “same energy and devotion when it comes to WOTUS” that they used last year to preserve a tax break on inherited property. President Zippy Duvall said the American Farm Bureau Federation also influenced legislation and USDA programs on climate mitigation to… » Read More.
Axios

Biden hungry to squelch food inflation

Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry. Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
