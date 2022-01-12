New Launch : Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) & Get Google Nest Mini Rs.1 in Combo Offer

If you were secretly hoping for a smart home display for Christmas but didn’t receive one, today you can treat yourself to one of the best for almost half its usual price. Right now, you can grab Google’s second-gen Nest Hub — our pick for one of the best smart displays — for its second-best price to date at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Adorama. Typically $99.99, it’s currently on sale for $59.99, which is only $10 shy of its all-time low during Black Friday. As mentioned in our review, Google’s small second-gen smart display remains an excellent digital photo frame for displaying images from Google Photos, and it offers automatic and reliable sleep-tracking features. It’s also a better speaker than its predecessor and grants you access to Google Assistant’s full suite of features. Read our review.

