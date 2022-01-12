ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Launch : Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) & Get Google Nest Mini Rs.1 in Combo Offer

 1 day ago

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) https://www.tatacliq.com/search/?q=Google%20nes... Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) – Charcoal https://www.tatacliq.com/p-mp000000005...44. Get 15% Instant discount |Min purchase Rs.2500 | Max Discount Rs.3000 | Valid on VISA/Mastercard...

Android Central

Google Nest speakers are losing this handy feature due to Sonos ruling

Google announced new changes to its smart speaker group volume controls after a legal ruling. Customers will have to adjust the volume on each Nest and Cast-enabled speaker instead of using the group volume controller. The changes are in response to the International Trade Commission's recent patent infringement ruling in...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Google Nest Hub Max to transition and become second Fuchsia OS powered smart display

It's been a long time since we last heard about Google's Fuchsia OS. Around three-four years back, the OS was rumored to replace Android. However, as the software's development happened, we got an idea that Google wasn't developing Fuchsia to replace Android. Instead, it was being developed for smart home devices. And then in May 2021, Google finally updated its Nest Hub with Fuchsia OS. Now, as per a report from 9to5Google, Google is now looking to expand the Fuchsia OS to its Nest Hub Max.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Google’s latest Nest Hub display is nearly half off

If you were secretly hoping for a smart home display for Christmas but didn’t receive one, today you can treat yourself to one of the best for almost half its usual price. Right now, you can grab Google’s second-gen Nest Hub — our pick for one of the best smart displays — for its second-best price to date at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Adorama. Typically $99.99, it’s currently on sale for $59.99, which is only $10 shy of its all-time low during Black Friday. As mentioned in our review, Google’s small second-gen smart display remains an excellent digital photo frame for displaying images from Google Photos, and it offers automatic and reliable sleep-tracking features. It’s also a better speaker than its predecessor and grants you access to Google Assistant’s full suite of features. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get your new Google Nest speakers and smart displays starting at $25

The latest deals on Google Nest products are courtesy of Adorama and B&H Photo Video, as both retailers have decided to offer the latest Nest Products with the same incredible savings. First up, we have the Google Nest Hub Max that is currently receiving a $40 discount, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing new devices for your home for $189.
ELECTRONICS
#Google Nest Hub#Min#Combo Offer#Google Nest Mini#Rs#Bank Offers Postpe#Postpe#Bobcliqemi#Dhani Onefreedom Card#Onecliq#Onecard Credit Cards#Kcliq#Kreditbee Cards
9to5Google

Deals: Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen $60, Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight $42, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a New Year’s Google Nest sale from $25. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight at $42 and a 3-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs for $81. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get this Google Nest Wifi 2-pack for $80 off

Between work, school and even just catching up with family and friends, more of our lives than ever before take place in the virtual world. Which means that it has never been more essential to have a stable, reliable internet connection. Having the right router can make all the difference, and right now you can grab one of our current favorite routers for $189, or $80 off.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Hisense's new Mini LED TVs offer up to 120Hz and Google TV

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense is at CES 2022 in Las Vegas to announce a new lineup of TVs. The biggest takeaway is that it's going all-in on Mini LED, with its newest TVs offering up to 2,000 nits and high-refresh 4K 120Hz gaming features. The top-end model is the 75-inch U9H,...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Get a Nest Hub for $60 ($40 off), or a Nest Audio speaker for $75 ($25 off)

Google sells a few different smart speakers at the moment. There’s the compact audio-only Nest Mini, the Nest Audio with improved sound quality, the Nest Hub with a touchscreen, and the larger Nest Hub Max with an integrated camera. Even though there’s some legal drama surrounding Nest devices right now, they’re still excellent smart speakers and smart displays, and now they’re all on sale.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google Nest Hub timer is currently broken, but a fix is incoming

Setting a timer on Google Assistant-powered smart displays appears to be broken at the moment. Google has acknowledged the problem and promised to release a fix as soon as possible. At first, Assistant appears to recognize the command for setting a timer, but it is unable to complete the task.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Google’s camera-equipped Nest Hub Max smart display is $40 off

If you’re keeping track of the ludicrous amount of things being announced at CES this week, you already know there are plenty of new toys to look forward to coming down the pipeline in 2022. Though, as excited as we are, most of it is going to be very costly. We love the idea of a 97-inch TV as much as the next person, but let’s instead take a look at some great deals on tech we can own today that shouldn’t require a second mortgage.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google Meet's 'Companion mode' is coming to the Nest Hub Max

Last year, Google announced a feature for Meet called Companion mode, which was intended to make it easier to access interactive features in a call via a second screen. Now, you can actually use it. When taking a meeting on the web, you can use a Nest Hub Max or dedicated Google Meet hardware for Companion mode.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best smart home devices for Alexa: Amazon’s Kasa sale has crazy deals

[lasso ref=”kasa-smart-plug-mini-15a-smart-home-wi-fi-outlet-works-with-alexa-google-home-ifttt-no-hub-required-ul-certified-2-4g-wifi-only-4-packep10p4-white” id=”5977001″ badge=”#1 Best-Seller!” title=”Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa (4-Pack)” link_id=”414280″] There are so many fantastic smart home deals on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is a rare sale on the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer. That's right… it's a smart air fryer! It connects to your smartphone to let you find recipes and even control the air fryer. It's one of the best smart home devices for Alexa that you can find out there. Get one now and you'll find a big $50 coupon you can clip to save some...
RECIPES
BGR.com

Echo Dot price drops to $25 in this leftover Black Friday deal

If you check out the Amazon device deals page right now, there isn't much going on right now. What you might not know, however, there are a bunch of Amazon device deals that the retailer is hiding from that popular page. We have no idea why that's the case. One good example is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a huge $20 discount if you use the coupon code ADDFTV (see Amazon's terms and conditions page for eligibility details). Even better than that, however, is a great deal on Amazon's most popular Alexa speaker ever. In fact, Amazon's current...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's 3-day savings event brings deals on Apple, smart TVs, Nest Mini and much more

It's been almost a week since the last sale, but Best Buy is already back with more. Right now, the big-box retailer has marked down prices on tech across the site, slashing prices on headphones, smart TVs, small kitchen appliances, smartwatches and other good stuff as part of this three-day savings event. There are also discounts on products from popular brands like Apple and Google.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS

