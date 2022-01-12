Adobe Stock Releases 2022 Creative Trends Report

A content calendar helps you visualize and plan your editorial for a period of time and over different publishing and posting platforms. It helps you plan the topics and formats of the content you plan to post on your site, ensures that your overall publishing strategy is properly implemented while also giving you a chance to make a detailed content plan. The beginning of the year is a great time to start this process! It allows you to make room for fresh ideas, draw on previous years’ successes, and look into current trending topics. Why You Need a Content Calendar – Benefits Holistic...

