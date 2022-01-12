ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Adobe Stock Releases 2022 Creative Trends Report

By Rudy Sanchez
thedieline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 2022 well underway, software firm Adobe has shared its latest creative trends report, forecasting the significant themes that will inform and guide the year’s visual, design, and motion work. This year’s trend report identifies feelings of connection, inspiration, and relief based on extensive research and insights from consumers and Adobe...

thedieline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Free Cash Flow Giant Adobe Is A Large Cap Growth Stock That Can Get Larger

Fast-growing software companies that generate the lion's share of their revenues from subscription sales with pristine balance sheets are highly attractive entities. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) also has another thing going for it. While other capital-intensive companies have huge capital expenditures (purchases of property and equipment) that weigh on the cash it can return to shareholders, Adobe's asset-light business model throws off gobs of free cash flow. We define traditional free cash flow as cash flow from operations less all capital spending. Let's have a look at Adobe's free cash flow generation during its recently released results for the three months ended December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
martechseries.com

Klaviyo Releases 2021 Holiday Season E-Commerce Trend Report

Klaviyo announces combined insights from over 37 million global shoppers across more than 250 countries and territories powered by Klaviyo’s platform during the holiday season. Consumer spending isn’t slowing down any time soon—total order count, or the amount of purchases made by shoppers this season, was up almost 10.45%...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Design#Mental Health#Software#Adobe Stock Releases#Powerfully Playful#The Centered Self
TechRadar

Hackers are exploiting Adobe Creative Cloud to harvest user credentials

Hackers have come up with a new way to leverage the popularity of Adobe Creative Cloud to bypass email security solutions and harvest user credentials. Beginning in December of last year, Checkpoint-owned Avanan observed a new wave of hackers creating Adobe accounts for nefarious purposes. After creating an account, the hackers then import a PDF file into Adobe's cloud storage which contains links to sites used to harvest the credentials of unsuspecting users.
COMPUTERS
auburn.edu

Adobe Creative Cloud and Technology Lending Workshops by Auburn University Libraries’ Innovation & Research Commons

To help users learn how to use the creative applications of Adobe Creative Cloud and the new technology lending equipment available for checkout, the Auburn University Libraries’ Innovation & Research Commons, or I&RC, is offering instructional workshops open to all Auburn students, faculty, and staff, including new topics. Topics...
AUBURN, AL
BlogHer

How to Create a Content Calendar for Your Blog

A content calendar helps you visualize and plan your editorial for a period of time and over different publishing and posting platforms. It helps you plan the topics and formats of the content you plan to post on your site, ensures that your overall publishing strategy is properly implemented while also giving you a chance to make a detailed content plan.  The beginning of the year is a great time to start this process! It allows you to make room for fresh ideas, draw on previous years’ successes, and look into current trending topics.   Why You Need a Content Calendar – Benefits Holistic...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products destined for real-life sale.    How users interact with online goods -- what they flock to and what they ignore -- offers a relatively low-risk and low-cost opportunity for firms to develop products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Drum

The metaverse, psychedelic art, and Y2K aesthetics: experts highlight 2022 creative trends

Depositphotos, an international content platform, recently released their annual creative trends forecast, ‘Creative Trends 2022: Merging the future and the past’. Together with creative experts from around the world, including 99designs by Vista, We Are Social, Dogstudio, Mubert Inc, Froyo Tam (Y2K Aesthetic Institute), Rebeccah Pailes-Friedman from Interwoven Design Group, David Wehmeyer, and Synchrodogs, we examine styles, themes and processes that will influence creative communication, giving insight into what brands and content creators can expect this year.
DESIGN
rekkerd.org

GuDa Audio releases Eko creative echo effect plugin

GuDa Audio has announced the release of a new echo plugin for Windows and Mac. Swedish for echo, Eko includes chorus, tape flutter, filtering, and saturation for a non static evolving echo. The delay time can be set freely or synced to host with all common timing including triplet and...
COMPUTERS
thedieline.com

We Believe Packaging Has The Power to Change The World. Could yours?

We believe packaging has the power to change the world.Could yours?Dieline Awards is one of the largest design competitions of its kind. It continues to evolve and shape the design community, highlighting the impactful trends and bold ideas that we love to pay homage to. Brand owners, consumers, marketers, agencies, designers, in-house creatives, students, and enthusiasts around the world turn to Dieline Awards as the industry-wide benchmark of impeccably-designed packaging for consumer products.With every submission reviewed by an esteemed jury of category-specific experts in packaging, design, branding, and consumer product, projects will get judged according to five key elements: Creativity, Marketability, Innovation, Execution, and On-Pack Branding.Make 2022 your year by submitting your award-winning packaging. Regular registration ends January 18.
DESIGN
Motley Fool

With This REIT Trending in the Right Direction, Will Its Stock Rebound?

Though retail has struggled particularly over the past year, industrial real estate has surged in demand. In this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 9, Motley Fool contributors Marc Rapport, Matt Frankel, and Jason Hall discuss which REIT shows promise and is trending in the right direction despite drops in stock price.
MARKETS
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
The Press

DSP Concepts and Samsung collaborated to create a new concept product: Samsung’s "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, the creator of the Audio Weaver development framework that powers sound and voice functionality for many of the world's leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that it is working with Samsung on a new concept product: Samsung's "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.
ELECTRONICS
prweek.com

Inclusion, metaverse, blockbusters – creative comms trends for 2022

For Soar, there’s an overriding theme for 2022 when it comes to culture: blockbusters and comebacks, from Batman to Frasier. “I expect this to follow suit in creative comms with a focus on mood-enhancing campaigns,” he says. “There is a reason why TikTok has become such a behemoth among the young; it’s a dopamine fix. We will see fun blockbuster experiences, exciting collaborations and comebacks from brands that have been out of fashion.”
TV & VIDEOS
pulse2.com

Adobe Stock (ADBE): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell by 1.84% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell by 1.84% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgrading Adobe to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating. The price target was also lowered from $635 to $575.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
Seeking Alpha

5 Secular Trends And Stock Picks For 2022

Five macro themes investors need to keep in mind when investing for 2022. In this article, I will talk about 5 investment themes for 2022 and how you can take advantage of these investment themes by suggesting 1 stock that you can buy based on these themes. With the big picture of inflation, Fed tapering, COVID and supply chain issues, 2021 has been fraught with problems, but as 2022 comes about and Omicron causes havoc in our communities, there are still some underlying secular trends that we as investors can rely on for our investments.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy