Ben Affleck

Language – can get you into trouble! | Off Kilter

By Michael Gold
mukilteobeacon.com
 2 days ago

Over my years of travel – around the United States and abroad, I have managed to get myself into trouble on innumerable occasions. The problem is that language – even in the same language – does not always mean the same thing. For example, one might say (here in the U.S.)...

www.mukilteobeacon.com

Related
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
marriage.com

How to Know When to Let Go of a Relationship: 15 Signs

Relationships go through periodic rough patches; that’s natural. Most are worth the peaks and valleys making partners strive to put forth immense effort to get through those tough times and come out stronger, closer, and with a more established band. There’s comfort, certainty, and familiarity in those bonds, so...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Holistic Psychologist

10 Red Flags In Relationships that Can Suck The Life Out Of You

10 Red Flags In Relationships that Can Suck The Life Out Of YouImage from Canva. People don’t stop talking about “red flags” in relationships, but exactly what does that term mean exactly? Are all red flags the same to everyone? And are they a reason to walk away, or does it ever sound right to handle the red flag and mend the relationship? This short article will respond to those concerns and describe several of the most common red flags in relationships to understand.
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
powerofpositivity.com

10 Habits of Emotionally Intelligent People Never to Ignore

Emotional intelligence is a trait that allows people to understand, process, and manage their emotions. This intuitive behavior also extends to the understanding of the emotions of others. It will enable emotionally intelligent people to empathize with those in different situations. Many people highly value this skill because it makes...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sira M.

These Five Habits Can Make You Unforgettable

Some people have this ability to make a positive, long-lasting impression on others. For some reason, they’re like magnets, and many of us tend to like them. What they do is not just smiling, listening, or being kind. In fact, I’ve noticed there are a few things these people tend to do differently and which make them stand out. All these things have to do with going beyond what most of us do when it comes to connect with others.
Inc.com

Elon Musk Thinks Every Child Should Learn About These 50 Cognitive Biases

Whatever you think of Elon Musk's many Twitter scandals, sometimes odd public utterances, and past tax bills, one thing is for sure. The guy is clearly able to achieve the near impossible when it comes to engineering and innovation. It's a skill he himself attributes to clear thinking. While others...
ECONOMY
Boomer Magazine

Overcoming Disconnection in a Long-Term Marriage

Mark B. Borg Jr., licensed clinical psychologist and co-author of Making Your Crazy Work for You, examines causes and solutions for disconnection in a long-term marriage. After decades of marriage, it’s no wonder that some couples feel disconnected from each other. After contending with the highs and lows that come with raising children, the loss of loved ones, and a host of other challenges, couples sometimes discover that the distraction of life’s demands results in a loss of connection.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Analyzing Everything In Relationships Is Detrimental

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing every single thing it can get a little oh, I don’t know… exhausting?
powerofpositivity.com

Doing These 5 Things Will Invalidate Someone’s Feelings

Do you ever wish you could be more in tune with other people’s emotions? Do you ever feel like you risk making someone feel guilty about their feelings no matter how hard you try? Are you ever scared you might invalidate someone else’s feelings?. One integral part of...
MENTAL HEALTH

