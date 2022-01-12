ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dieline Awards 2022: Meet Our Jury

By Jessica Deseo
thedieline.com
 3 days ago

Entries are judged by a highly esteemed international panel of structural packaging, design, branding, and consumer product experts and awarded based on creativity, marketability,...

thedieline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advertising Age

Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards: See the full juries

Now in its sixth year, Ad Age's Creativity Awards, the counterpart to our long-running A-List, will honor the year’s most innovative work, creative talent, marketing minds and production players. Each year, we assemble juries of accomplished veterans across advertising, marketing, business and production to judge the awards, and as...
NFL
thedieline.com

We Believe Packaging Has The Power to Change The World. Could yours?

We believe packaging has the power to change the world.Could yours?Dieline Awards is one of the largest design competitions of its kind. It continues to evolve and shape the design community, highlighting the impactful trends and bold ideas that we love to pay homage to. Brand owners, consumers, marketers, agencies, designers, in-house creatives, students, and enthusiasts around the world turn to Dieline Awards as the industry-wide benchmark of impeccably-designed packaging for consumer products.With every submission reviewed by an esteemed jury of category-specific experts in packaging, design, branding, and consumer product, projects will get judged according to five key elements: Creativity, Marketability, Innovation, Execution, and On-Pack Branding.Make 2022 your year by submitting your award-winning packaging. Regular registration ends January 18.
DESIGN
ncidea.org

Meet Our Founders: Mark Zalme

Today, we introduce Mark Zalme, founder of 828 Labs in Candler, NC. 828 Labs develops and manufactures innovative products, for use in consumer and industrial applications. Their flagship storage product line is branded Wallwerx. Q: Mark, what are you most excited about right now? What keeps you up at night?
CANDLER, NC
Variety

Hilary Williams Promoted to Partner at Digital Brand Architects

Hilary Williams has been promoted to partner at the digital influencer management company, Digital Brand Architects. Williams joined DBA in 2015, and previously served as vice president of talent. She is now one of three partners at the company, joining CEO Raina Penchansky and president Vanessa Flaherty. Her clients include Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, global fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, fashion designer Rachel Parcell, chef Gaby Dalkin and the parenting platform Big Little Feelings. “Hilary distinguishes herself every day through the clients she passionately represents, the reputation she has earned and her...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dieline#Consumer Goods
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

24 Food and Drink Trends for 2022

It’s no news that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the restaurant industry, threatened bars and cocktail lounges with obsolescence, interrupted supermarket supply chains, and altered eating and drinking habits across the land. (Here are 20 ways the pandemic has changed restaurants for good.) None of those challenges, however, have stopped the constant innovation in those […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Sacker Entertainment Law Firm Launched By Former Miramax Exec

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sacker has put up a new legal shingle in town. The former Miramax EVP has founded Sacker Entertainment Law Firm. Joining the now ex-Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP partner at the new LA-based venture is former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP associate Andy Tan, who most recently served as an investment firm in-house counsel Having formally opened the doors soon after the New Year, the duo took the temperature of the changing industry and are offering alternative fee arrangements. Their focus is on a clientele of big screen and small screen producers, financiers, distributors and podcasters “Our mission is to be...
BUSINESS
Variety

Hearst Media Production Group Adds CBS Alum Angelica Rosas McDaniel, Expands Management Team

Hearst Media Production Group has named three senior executives to lead the newly formed company, which was launched by Hearst Corporation last September to beef up Hearst Television’s original program production and distribution. Bryan Curb has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I) programming. Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. Chris Matthews, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment, has been given the title of chief financial officer. Additionally, Hearst confirmed that its Litton Entertainment will be rebranded under Hearst Media Production Group “to...
BUSINESS
wcn247.com

art professor earns first-place award in juried exhibition

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.-- Westminster College Assistant Professor of Fine Art Summer Zickefoose earned the top prize at the 15th annual HWD Juried Sculpture Exhibition at the Rosewood Gallery in Kettering, Ohio. Zickefoose was awarded the first place Virginia Kraus Hess Award for Excellence in Sculpture for her piece, “10-Minute Sculptures,”...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
ncidea.org

Meet Our Founders: April Kelly

Today, we introduce April Kelly, founder of Sure! in Greenville, NC. Sure specializes in vegan formula for babies and toddlers. Q: Kelly, what are you most excited about right now? What keeps you up at night?. A: Our newest family addition brings my heart such joy. He is our only...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy