Watch: 'Re-Entry' Short Film Wonders What Happens After You Die

"Everything's a lie." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for the chilling documentary film called The Tinder Swindler, which is premiering on Netflix in a few weeks (just in time for Valentine's Day!). From the producers on Don't F**ck With Cats, modern love is a dangerous game in the world of online dating, and not all that glitters is gold. Notoriously known as "The Tinder Swindler", he has seduced & swindled young women for millions and is a fugitive from justice in several countries. One swipe could change your life. This is the ultimate fairytale gone nightmare. Follow three women who decided it was time for payback. This riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice. Hell yeah, go for it! But also - this is another cautionary tale about making sure you don't fall for tricks online. It's too easy. Especially when it seems perfect. It all goes back to that first quote - everything is always a lie.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO