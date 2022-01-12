ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'Re-Entry' Short Film Wonders What Happens After You Die

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"So what happens now…?" One of the most vital and unanswerable questions about our existence on this planet: what happens when you die? Is there an after life? Do we get all the answers to every questions? Are we reincarnated? Re-Entry is a stunning short film made by Dutch filmmaker Ben...

www.firstshowing.net

flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Okay, one thing you should know about me is that I love scary movies. I usually have trouble convincing my friends and family to watch scary movies with me, but I’m determined to make my friends watch this one for me. Netflix just released the trailer for a new...
TV & VIDEOS
Andy Weir
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for Stan’s mysterious new drama, ‘Wolf Like Me’

Stan sure has been getting some big name stars in their original productions recently. Following on from Jamie Dornan and Zac Efron are Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, who lead the cast of the original series Wolf Like Me. The dark drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Down...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Four Transformers Shows Leaving Netflix

The Transformers franchise is about to be making a mass exodus, as no less than for Transformers TV series are about to leave Netflix. In February Netflix will lose no less than four Transformers series – including Transformers Prime, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Transformers Rescue Bots Academy. All four series premiered in the 2010s era of Transformers TV-making, with Transformers Prime being the oldest (2010) and arguably most popular of the bunch. Still, for any hardcore Transformers fan that hasn't experienced these shows, now would be the time to dip your toe in – before it's too late.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Stop What You're Doing and Watch These Films Before They Turn 20 in 2022

Quick question: if you had to guess, how many years has it been since you watched Reese Witherspoon as Melanie Smooter, successful New York City fashion designer who has to return home to Alabama to finalise her divorce from her hometown sweetheart? Ten, maybe? Fifteen at a push? Wrong – it’s been twenty.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Excellent Short 'Are You Still There?' About Dealing with Grief

"Do you know how many times I jump started the car?" This excellent short film made by filmmaking duo Rayka Zehtabchi & Sam A. Davis is worth your time to watch. It screened at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival last year, and is available thanks to Short of the Week. Are You Still There? is about a young Iranian-American woman stuck parked in a parking lot with a dead battery. It's about much more than just that, dealing with grief and the journey of processing it. "Safa's been through a lot. Now her car battery's dead in a strip mall parking lot." It's best to let you experience and pick up on everything as the film plays out. It runs only 14 minutes and every single minute is valuable. Starring Safa Tarifi as Safa, and Rima Haddad as Roya. It's shot in Los Angeles on a hot summer day. Made by super talented filmmakers.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Youtube
Movies
First Showing

Watch: They're Back! 'TS2 Terminators 2: Primary Targets' Short Film

He's back! A few years ago, a French editor named Fabrice Mathieu put together a fun fan film titled TS: Terminators, mashing up footage from all of the Terminator movies to tell a different story involving Arnold Schwarzenegger's various robots fighting each other. He's back again with TS2 Terminators 2: Primary Targets, the highly anticipated sequel to his first TS short. The story in the sequel takes place after James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day - "this time, the Connors are on their own." As amusing as this is, there's so much creativity in taking existing content and remixing / re-editing to make something new. That rad little car from the movie Black Moon Rising is pretty dang cool, I want one now. Fire this up and enjoy.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Online Dating Mystery Doc 'The Tinder Swindler'

"Everything's a lie." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for the chilling documentary film called The Tinder Swindler, which is premiering on Netflix in a few weeks (just in time for Valentine's Day!). From the producers on Don't F**ck With Cats, modern love is a dangerous game in the world of online dating, and not all that glitters is gold. Notoriously known as "The Tinder Swindler", he has seduced & swindled young women for millions and is a fugitive from justice in several countries. One swipe could change your life. This is the ultimate fairytale gone nightmare. Follow three women who decided it was time for payback. This riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice. Hell yeah, go for it! But also - this is another cautionary tale about making sure you don't fall for tricks online. It's too easy. Especially when it seems perfect. It all goes back to that first quote - everything is always a lie.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Award-Winning Indonesian Mystery Thriller 'Photocopier' New Trailer

"Who took that photo of me?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for an Indonesian thriller titled Photocopier, which is now available to watch on Netflix worldwide (in most countries) as of today. The film premiered at last year's Busan Film Festival, then won a bunch of awards at Festival Film Indonesia - including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and others. After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened. "Will she see light at the end of the tunnel?" It seems like the deeper she gets, the more trouble she stirs up. Only because she just wants to find out what really happened. Another of these tragic stories about a young woman. Starring Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon as Sur, Chicco Kurniawan, Lutesha, Jerome Kurnia, Dea Panendra, and Giulio Parengkuan. This looks tragic, but the style is damn good.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Android Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

"They have no qualms about replacing us." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for Bigbug or Big Bug, the latest film from Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. It seems to be a play on the idea of robots recognizing how flawed humans are, and containing them for their own safety. Set in the near future, the sci-fi film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) "Maybe it's the robots who've got a soul – or not!" It's arriving on Netflix in February for everyone to watch. The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This definitely looks as wacky and as wild as you'd expect from Jeunet, with plenty of weird characters and colorful sets. I need to watch this.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Official Trailer for Peculiar 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Thriller

"I want to go to the world's fair… I want to go to the world's fair…" Utopia has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled We're All Going to the World's Fair, made by trans filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year, and stopped by a bunch of other festivals including New Directors/New Films, Fantasia, Outfest, Rooftop Films, and many others. A teenage girl becomes immersed in an online role-playing game. Starring Anna Cobb as Casey, Michael J. Rogers and Holly Anne Frink. Critics say that the film has a power to pull you into its ways. "It's a strong debut for both Schoenbrun and Cobb, capturing a profound sense of contemporary adolescent loneliness that many artists have tried (and failed) to portray on screen." Looks strange and entrancing - check it out.
MOVIES
First Showing

A Comedy About Death - KnifeRock's 'Moon Manor' Official Trailer

"If I can't be me – and I mean everything that that means – I just don't want to be." Good Deed Ent. has revealed an official trailer for Moon Manor, a "comedy about death" made by the filmmaking duo known as "KnifeRock" (Erin Granat & Elizabeth Brissenden). This first premiered last year at a festival, and will be dropping on VOD starting in March to watch. Today is Jimmy's last day alive. His Alzheimer's is worsening, so he's decided to die like he has lived - with intention, humor, and zest. In his last day on Earth, Jimmy will show an obituary writer, his death doula, his estranged brother, his caretaker, a surreal being, and guests at his fabulous "FUN-eral", that perhaps the art of living is the art of dying. It's "inspired by a true-ish story." The film also marks the first original score by Coldplay producers The Dream Team. Moon Manor stars Jim Carrozo as Jimmy, with Debra Wilson, Richard Riehle, Lou Taylor Pucci, Reshma Gajjar, Galen Howard, Ricki Lake, and Heather Morris. Looks so wacky and fun and clever and fresh! I dig it.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Korean Students vs Zombies Series 'All of Us Are Dead'

"Zombies should be in movies, not at our school." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for the new zombie series All of Us Are Dead, another kick ass Korean series hitting screens in just a few weeks. "All of us will die. There is no hope." The school has turned into a bloody battleground and made friends into worst enemies. Who will make it out alive? Will you kill… or let yourself be killed? "School's out for the Apocalypse!" A group of students are trapped in Hyosan High School during a zombie virus outbreak. They desperately try to avoid becoming zombies and escape from their school. The series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Bae Hae-sun, & many, many others. This sounds a bit like Korea's Battle Royale but with zombies, which I'm all for! This looks awesome - finally some all-out zombie mayhem. A very intense trailer - if this doesn't sell you, I don't know what will. Dive in!
TV & VIDEOS

