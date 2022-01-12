Watch: 'Re-Entry' Short Film Wonders What Happens After You Die

"If I can't be me – and I mean everything that that means – I just don't want to be." Good Deed Ent. has revealed an official trailer for Moon Manor, a "comedy about death" made by the filmmaking duo known as "KnifeRock" (Erin Granat & Elizabeth Brissenden). This first premiered last year at a festival, and will be dropping on VOD starting in March to watch. Today is Jimmy's last day alive. His Alzheimer's is worsening, so he's decided to die like he has lived - with intention, humor, and zest. In his last day on Earth, Jimmy will show an obituary writer, his death doula, his estranged brother, his caretaker, a surreal being, and guests at his fabulous "FUN-eral", that perhaps the art of living is the art of dying. It's "inspired by a true-ish story." The film also marks the first original score by Coldplay producers The Dream Team. Moon Manor stars Jim Carrozo as Jimmy, with Debra Wilson, Richard Riehle, Lou Taylor Pucci, Reshma Gajjar, Galen Howard, Ricki Lake, and Heather Morris. Looks so wacky and fun and clever and fresh! I dig it.
