NFL

Playoffs? Playoffs? The Longest Postseason Droughts in NFL History

By Ethan Fore
theanalyst.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the NFL’s calling cards is its “parity.”. But there is clear disparity between the NFL’s elites and its bottom feeders, especially in the 21st century. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 12 have never won a Super Bowl. Four have never appeared in a Super...

Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
CBS Baltimore

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a nine-year veteran with the Baltimore Ravens, called the 2021 season a “whirlwind.” On Sunday, the Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks–what feels like an eternity–ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They lost the next six games–five of them by a total of eight points. “You couldn’t tell me that the season was going to end up like this and me believe it,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “You couldn’t tell me we...
9NEWS

Broncos' first 8 head coach candidates: Bieniemy, Mayo, Hackett, Gannon, O'Connell, Quinn, Moore, Glenn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton started his first week of his second season attacking his gargantuan task of finding the Broncos a new head coach. Hours into his second year as the Broncos’ general manager, Paton emailed permission requests to interview eight coaches -- New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators Dan Quinn (defense) and Kellen Moore (offense) – for Denver’s top coaching position that became available after Vic Fangio was dismissed Sunday morning with one year left on his contract.
NBC Sports

Broncos reportedly request to interview Gannon

Jonathan Gannon was a hot name when the Eagles hired him to be their defensive coordinator last offseason. And he might be a hot name again as teams look for head coaches this January. The Broncos on Monday requested to interview Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Tom...
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen reacts to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season under Zimmer and Spielman, which is likely what spelled the end for the partnership in the eyes of the team’s ownership.
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
iheart.com

Even more change for the Vikings, and This Time It's With Dalvin Cook! 😬

It's been all news of change Monday morning for the Minnesota Vikings as they opted to part ways will long time head coach Mike Zimmer and long time general manager Rick Spielman. Then we learned that we should expect even more change, this time surrounding Dalvin Cook as well! Cook...
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings LB has telling criticism of ex-coach Mike Zimmer

At least one Minnesota Vikings player appears to be rather pleased to see former head coach Mike Zimmer depart the organization. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks had a fairly telling criticism of Zimmer after the coach was fired on Monday. Kendricks suggested his relationship with Zimmer had not been great, and suggested that the head coach ran a “fear-based organization.”
