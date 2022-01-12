Census reveals huge shifts in locked-down states

A day after Twitter permanently suspended Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account, Facebook has blocked the Republican congresswoman from posting or commenting for 24 hours. According to a Gab post from Greene, the Facebook ban came after a previous post that the site said could cause physical harm, in violation of its Community Standards guidelines. Meanwhile, Twitter cited the representative’s “repeated” violations to its COVID-19 misinformation policy in its decision to suspend her account. Greene called the move “beyond censorship of speech” on her Gab account. “I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” she wrote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO