Tax season is still a few months away, but it is always good to be prepared. Here is a brief reminder about the forms and information you may need to file your return. Form 1095-B contains information you may use on your individual tax return to verify that you (and any covered dependents) had minimum essential coverage in 2021. Keep in mind, you do not need to provide the IRS with a copy of your Form 1095-B; your health plan provider will send them this information electronically. Form 1095-B is used to show you had coverage in the last year.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO