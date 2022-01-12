Chronus Health raises $22M for portable blood analyzer

Business challenges exacerbated by the pandemic have accelerated the adoption of big data analytics. Also referred to as “big data,” big data analytics is the use of analytic techniques against datasets from sources ranging from terabytes to zettabytes in size. Spurred by the promise of better and faster decision-making and modeling, companies were embracing data analytics platforms even before the health crises. According to Dresner, big data deployment in the enterprise reached 53% in 2017, up from 17% in 2015 — with telecom and financial services leading the early adopters.

