Rhonda C. Cline

For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at...
Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal duties after a U.S. judge rejected his efforts to dismiss a sexual assault civil lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden didn't mince words earlier this week in a speech announcing his support for changing the filibuster rules to allow a simple majority to pass new voting rights legislation. "Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?," asked Biden. "Do...
(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
(CNN) — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot has issued four subpoenas to giant social media conglomerates after the panel said the companies provided "inadequate responses" to its initial request for documents and information over the summer. The subpoenas were sent to Meta, the parent company...
Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
A judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was...
