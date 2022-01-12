ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constrained In-network Computing with Low Congestion in Datacenter Networks

By Raz Segal, Chen Avin, Gabriel Scalosub
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Distributed computing has become a common practice nowadays, where the recent focus has been given to the usage of smart networking devices with in-network computing capabilities. State-of-the-art switches with near-line rate computing and aggregation capabilities enable acceleration and...

arxiv.org

LivingCheap

Buy your own smart router and save on internet costs

While companies like Comcast, Cox, Verizon, AT&T, and CenturyLink try to lease you a modem and router combo for your internet service, you are not required to take it. Instead, you can buy your own modem and router to own your own device and avoid that monthly fee. This post...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Interference Aware Cooperative Routing for Edge Computing-enabled 5G Networks

Recently, there has been growing research on developing interference-aware routing (IAR) protocols for supporting multiple concurrent transmission in next-generation wireless communication systems. The existing IAR protocols do not consider node cooperation while establishing the routes because motivating the nodes to cooperate and modeling that cooperation is not a trivial task. In addition, the information about the cooperative behavior of a node is not directly visible to neighboring nodes. Therefore, in this paper, we develop a new routing method in which the nodes' cooperation information is utilized to improve the performance of edge computing-enabled 5G networks. The proposed metric is a function of created and received interference in the network. The received interference term ensures that the Signal to Interference plus Noise Ratio (SINR) at the route remains above the threshold value, while the created interference term ensures that those nodes are selected to forward the packet that creates low interference for other nodes. The results show that the proposed solution improves ad hoc networks' performance compared to conventional routing protocols in terms of high network throughput and low outage probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Matching-based Service Offloading for Compute-less Driven IoT Networks

With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G networks, edge computing is offering new opportunities for business model and use cases innovations. Service providers can now virtualize the cloud beyond the data center to meet the latency, data sovereignty, reliability, and interoperability requirements. Yet, many new applications (e.g., augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence) are computation-intensive and delay-sensitivity. These applications are invoked heavily with similar inputs that could lead to the same output. Compute-less networks aim to implement a network with a minimum amount of computation and communication. This can be realized by offloading prevalent services to the edge and thus minimizing communication in the core network and eliminating redundant computations using the computation reuse concept. In this paper, we present matching-based services offloading schemes for compute-less IoT networks. We adopt the matching theory to match service offloading to the appropriate edge server(s). Specifically, we design, WHISTLE, a vertical many-to-many offloading scheme that aims to offload the most invoked and highly reusable services to the appropriate edge servers. We further extend WHISTLE to provide horizontal one-to-many computation reuse sharing among edge servers which leads to bouncing less computation back to the cloud. We evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of WHISTLE with a real-world dataset. The obtained findings show that WHISTLE is able to accelerate the tasks completion time by 20%, reduce the computation up to 77%, and decrease the communication up to 71%. Theoretical analyses also prove the stability of the designed schemes.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Optimization for Proactive and Dynamic Computing Resource Allocation in Open Radio Access Network

Intelligent techniques are urged to achieve automatic allocation of the computing resource in Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN), to save computing resource, increase utilization rate of them and decrease the delay. However, the existing problem formulation to solve this resource allocation problem is unsuitable as it defines the capacity utility of resource in an inappropriate way and tends to cause much delay. Moreover, the existing problem has only been attempted to be solved based on greedy search, which is not ideal as it could get stuck into local optima. Considering those, a new formulation that better describes the problem is proposed. In addition, as a well-known global search meta heuristic approach, an evolutionary algorithm (EA) is designed tailored for solving the new problem formulation, to find a resource allocation scheme to proactively and dynamically deploy the computing resource for processing upcoming traffic data. Experimental studies carried out on several real-world datasets and newly generated artificial datasets with more properties beyond the real-world datasets have demonstrated the significant superiority over a baseline greedy algorithm under different parameter settings. Moreover, experimental studies are taken to compare the proposed EA and two variants, to indicate the impact of different algorithm choices.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Computing#Datacenter#Network Congestion#Cluster Computing#Distributed Computing
arxiv.org

Secure Spectrum and Resource Sharing for 5G Networks using a Blockchain-based Decentralized Trusted Computing Platform

The 5G network would fuel next-gen, bandwidth-heavy technologies such as automation, IoT, and AI on the factory floor. It will improve efficiency by powering AR overlays in workflows, as well as ensure safer practices and reduce the number of defects through predictive analytics and real-time detection of damage. The Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in 5G networks will permit 5G NR and 4G LTE to coexist and will provide cost-effective and efficient solutions that enable a smooth transition from 4G to 5G. However, this increases the attack surface in the 5G networks. To the best of our knowledge, none of the current works introduces a real-time secure spectrum-sharing mechanism for 5G networks to defend spectrum resources and applications. This paper aims to propose a Blockchain-based Decentralized Trusted Computing Platform (BTCP) to self-protect large-scale 5G spectrum resources against cyberattacks in a timely, dynamic, and accurate way. Furthermore, the platform provides a decentralized, trusted, and non-repudiating platform to enable secure spectrum sharing and data exchange between the 5G spectrum resources.
COMPUTERS
rpi.edu

Gauging the Resilience of Complex Networks

TROY, N.Y. — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network scientist Jianxi Gao is building tools that can answer those questions, regardless of the nature of the system.
TROY, NY
arxiv.org

Quantum Capsule Networks

Capsule networks, which incorporate the paradigms of connectionism and symbolism, have brought fresh insights into artificial intelligence. The capsule, as the building block of capsule networks, is a group of neurons represented by a vector to encode different features of an entity. The information is extracted hierarchically through capsule layers via routing algorithms. Here, we introduce a quantum capsule network (dubbed QCapsNet) together with a quantum dynamic routing algorithm. Our model enjoys an exponential speedup in the dynamic routing process and exhibits an enhanced representation power. To benchmark the performance of the QCapsNet, we carry out extensive numerical simulations on the classification of handwritten digits and symmetry-protected topological phases, and show that the QCapsNet can achieve the state-of-the-art accuracy and outperforms conventional quantum classifiers evidently. We further unpack the output capsule state and find that a particular subspace may correspond to a human-understandable feature of the input data, which indicates the potential explainability of such networks. Our work reveals an intriguing prospect of quantum capsule networks in quantum machine learning, which may provide a valuable guide towards explainable quantum artificial intelligence.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

BottleFit: Learning Compressed Representations in Deep Neural Networks for Effective and Efficient Split Computing

Although mission-critical applications require the use of deep neural networks (DNNs), their continuous execution at mobile devices results in a significant increase in energy consumption. While edge offloading can decrease energy consumption, erratic patterns in channel quality, network and edge server load can lead to severe disruption of the system's key operations. An alternative approach, called split computing, generates compressed representations within the model (called "bottlenecks"), to reduce bandwidth usage and energy consumption. Prior work has proposed approaches that introduce additional layers, to the detriment of energy consumption and latency. For this reason, we propose a new framework called BottleFit, which, in addition to targeted DNN architecture modifications, includes a novel training strategy to achieve high accuracy even with strong compression rates. We apply BottleFit on cutting-edge DNN models in image classification, and show that BottleFit achieves 77.1% data compression with up to 0.6% accuracy loss on ImageNet dataset, while state of the art such as SPINN loses up to 6% in accuracy. We experimentally measure the power consumption and latency of an image classification application running on an NVIDIA Jetson Nano board (GPU-based) and a Raspberry PI board (GPU-less). We show that BottleFit decreases power consumption and latency respectively by up to 49% and 89% with respect to (w.r.t.) local computing and by 37% and 55% w.r.t. edge offloading. We also compare BottleFit with state-of-the-art autoencoders-based approaches, and show that (i) BottleFit reduces power consumption and execution time respectively by up to 54% and 44% on the Jetson and 40% and 62% on Raspberry PI; (ii) the size of the head model executed on the mobile device is 83 times smaller. The code repository will be published for full reproducibility of the results.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous In-Memory Computing Cluster For Flexible End-to-End Inference of Real-World Deep Neural Networks

Angelo Garofalo, Gianmarco Ottavi, Francesco Conti, Geethan Karunaratne, Irem Boybat, Luca Benini, Davide Rossi. Deployment of modern TinyML tasks on small battery-constrained IoT devices requires high computational energy efficiency. Analog In-Memory Computing (IMC) using non-volatile memory (NVM) promises major efficiency improvements in deep neural network (DNN) inference and serves as on-chip memory storage for DNN weights. However, IMC's functional flexibility limitations and their impact on performance, energy, and area efficiency are not yet fully understood at the system level. To target practical end-to-end IoT applications, IMC arrays must be enclosed in heterogeneous programmable systems, introducing new system-level challenges which we aim at addressing in this work. We present a heterogeneous tightly-coupled clustered architecture integrating 8 RISC-V cores, an in-memory computing accelerator (IMA), and digital accelerators. We benchmark the system on a highly heterogeneous workload such as the Bottleneck layer from a MobileNetV2, showing 11.5x performance and 9.5x energy efficiency improvements, compared to highly optimized parallel execution on the cores. Furthermore, we explore the requirements for end-to-end inference of a full mobile-grade DNN (MobileNetV2) in terms of IMC array resources, by scaling up our heterogeneous architecture to a multi-array accelerator. Our results show that our solution, on the end-to-end inference of the MobileNetV2, is one order of magnitude better in terms of execution latency than existing programmable architectures and two orders of magnitude better than state-of-the-art heterogeneous solutions integrating in-memory computing analog cores.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Network Mounts MacOS

I'm trying to get network mounts working on MacOS from the "Login Items" section of the profile, however no matter what I do, the mounts don't show up in MacOS. I've tried Authenticated Network Mounts and regular Network Mounts and these do not work. Attached below is a screenshot of...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Transcending the Network in the Cloud Featured

An insatiable demand for data is driving network transformation toward an increasingly cloudy future. Cloud-native applications are inching closer to the edge of the network, requiring more compute functionality in the cloud to enable higher speeds and lower latency. Yet, as cloud adoption gains traction, the future of data networking isn’t so clear. What’s beyond the cloud? And can providers sustain the current pace of network transformation?
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Computing time-periodic steady-state currents via the time evolution of tensor network states

We present an approach based upon binary tree tensor network (BTTN) states for computing steady-state current statistics for a many-particle 1D ratchet subject to volume exclusion interactions. The ratcheted particles, which move on a lattice with periodic boundary conditions subject to a time-periodic drive, can be stochastically evolved in time to sample representative trajectories via a Gillespie method. In lieu of generating realizations of trajectories, a BTTN state can variationally approximate a distribution over the vast number of many-body configurations. We apply the density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) algorithm to initialize BTTN states, which are then propagated in time via the time-dependent variational principle (TDVP) algorithm to yield the steady-state behavior, including the effects of both typical and rare trajectories. The application of the methods to ratchet currents is highlighted in a companion letter, but the approach extends naturally to other interacting lattice models with time-dependent driving. Though trajectory sampling is conceptually and computationally simpler, we discuss situations for which the BTTN TDVP strategy could be more favorable.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Virtual Network Editor Error

I downloaded VMWare Workstation Pro version 16.2.1, when I went to the Virtual Network Editor and change the network settings, I wanted to make a network's type change from custom to host-only, however as I clicked Apply or OK, the small textbox saying Install host virtual adapter appeared and stood there for a long time, when it's gone, the type didn't change at all and still stuck at Custom, I don't know what happened, can anyone explain?
COMPUTERS
Daily Camera

Zayo buys QOS to take it to the edge in computing networks

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, has acquired QOS Networks, a provider of software-defined wide area networks and edge-managed services. Zayo said in a press statement that the purchase “positions Zayo as a premier provider of secure edge networking services, helping enterprise customers deploy, manage,...
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

A Gradient Mapping Guided Explainable Deep Neural Network for Extracapsular Extension Identification in 3D Head and Neck Cancer Computed Tomography Images

Diagnosis and treatment management for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is guided by routine diagnostic head and neck computed tomography (CT) scans to identify tumor and lymph node features. Extracapsular extension (ECE) is a strong predictor of patients' survival outcomes with HNSCC. It is essential to detect the occurrence of ECE as it changes staging and management for the patients. Current clinical ECE detection relies on visual identification and pathologic confirmation conducted by radiologists. Machine learning (ML)-based ECE diagnosis has shown high potential in the recent years. However, manual annotation of lymph node region is a required data preprocessing step in most of the current ML-based ECE diagnosis studies. In addition, this manual annotation process is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone. Therefore, in this paper, we propose a Gradient Mapping Guided Explainable Network (GMGENet) framework to perform ECE identification automatically without requiring annotated lymph node region information. The gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) technique is proposed to guide the deep learning algorithm to focus on the regions that are highly related to ECE. Informative volumes of interest (VOIs) are extracted without labeled lymph node region information. In evaluation, the proposed method is well-trained and tested using cross validation, achieving test accuracy and AUC of 90.2% and 91.1%, respectively. The presence or absence of ECE has been analyzed and correlated with gold standard histopathological findings.
CANCER
arxiv.org

An application of the splitting-up method for the computation of a neural network representation for the solution for the filtering equations

The filtering equations govern the evolution of the conditional distribution of a signal process given partial, and possibly noisy, observations arriving sequentially in time. Their numerical approximation plays a central role in many real-life applications, including numerical weather prediction, finance and engineering. One of the classical approaches to approximate the solution of the filtering equations is to use a PDE inspired method, called the splitting-up method, initiated by Gyongy, Krylov, LeGland, among other contributors. This method, and other PDE based approaches, have particular applicability for solving low-dimensional problems. In this work we combine this method with a neural network representation. The new methodology is used to produce an approximation of the unnormalised conditional distribution of the signal process. We further develop a recursive normalisation procedure to recover the normalised conditional distribution of the signal process. The new scheme can be iterated over multiple time steps whilst keeping its asymptotic unbiasedness property intact.
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

Mangata Networks gets $33M for satellite/edge computing network

PHOENIX – Mangata Networks has closed a $33 million Series A round led by US-based venture capital firm Playground Global to continue its mission to transform the way the world interacts with information. This closing manifests the truly global nature of the organization with other major investors including Temasek which is headquartered in Singapore, ktsat from South Korea, Scottish Enterprise in the UK, Promus Ventures from its Orbital Ventures Fund, and Meta Venture Partners, also in the US.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Flood Prediction and Analysis on the Relevance of Features using Explainable Artificial Intelligence

This paper presents flood prediction models for the state of Kerala in India by analyzing the monthly rainfall data and applying machine learning algorithms including Logistic Regression, K-Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, Random Forests, and Support Vector Machine. Although these models have shown high accuracy prediction of the occurrence of flood in a particular year, they do not quantitatively and qualitatively explain the prediction decision. This paper shows how the background features are learned that contributed to the prediction decision and further extended to explain the inner workings with the development of explainable artificial intelligence modules. The obtained results have confirmed the validity of the findings uncovered by the explainer modules basing on the historical flood monthly rainfall data in Kerala.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

On Sampling Collaborative Filtering Datasets

We study the practical consequences of dataset sampling strategies on the ranking performance of recommendation algorithms. Recommender systems are generally trained and evaluated on samples of larger datasets. Samples are often taken in a naive or ad-hoc fashion: e.g. by sampling a dataset randomly or by selecting users or items with many interactions. As we demonstrate, commonly-used data sampling schemes can have significant consequences on algorithm performance. Following this observation, this paper makes three main contributions: (1) characterizing the effect of sampling on algorithm performance, in terms of algorithm and dataset characteristics (e.g. sparsity characteristics, sequential dynamics, etc.); (2) designing SVP-CF, which is a data-specific sampling strategy, that aims to preserve the relative performance of models after sampling, and is especially suited to long-tailed interaction data; and (3) developing an oracle, Data-Genie, which can suggest the sampling scheme that is most likely to preserve model performance for a given dataset. The main benefit of Data-Genie is that it will allow recommender system practitioners to quickly prototype and compare various approaches, while remaining confident that algorithm performance will be preserved, once the algorithm is retrained and deployed on the complete data. Detailed experiments show that using Data-Genie, we can discard upto 5x more data than any sampling strategy with the same level of performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

