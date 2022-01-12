ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIMD Lossy Compression for Scientific Data

By Griffin Dube, Jiannan Tian, Sheng Di, Dingwen Tao, Jon Calhoun, Franck Cappello
Modern HPC applications produce increasingly large amounts of data, which limits the performance of current extreme-scale systems. Data reduction techniques, such as lossy compression, help to mitigate this issue by decreasing the size of data generated by these applications. SZ, a current state-of-the-art lossy compressor, is able to achieve high compression...

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
Light-matter interactions simulated on the world's fastest supercomputer

Light-matter interactions form the basis of many important technologies, including lasers, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and atomic clocks. However, usual computational approaches for modeling such interactions have limited usefulness and capability. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a technique that overcomes these limitations. In a study published this month in The...
#Data Compression#Simd#Cluster Computing#Data Reduction#Scientific Data#Hpc#O3#Cpu#Psz#Amd Rome
A Physics-Informed Vector Quantized Autoencoder for Data Compression of Turbulent Flow

Analyzing large-scale data from simulations of turbulent flows is memory intensive, requiring significant resources. This major challenge highlights the need for data compression techniques. In this study, we apply a physics-informed Deep Learning technique based on vector quantization to generate a discrete, low-dimensional representation of data from simulations of three-dimensional turbulent flows. The deep learning framework is composed of convolutional layers and incorporates physical constraints on the flow, such as preserving incompressibility and global statistical characteristics of the velocity gradients. The accuracy of the model is assessed using statistical, comparison-based similarity and physics-based metrics. The training data set is produced from Direct Numerical Simulation of an incompressible, statistically stationary, isotropic turbulent flow. The performance of this lossy data compression scheme is evaluated not only with unseen data from the stationary, isotropic turbulent flow, but also with data from decaying isotropic turbulence, and a Taylor-Green vortex flow. Defining the compression ratio (CR) as the ratio of original data size to the compressed one, the results show that our model based on vector quantization can offer CR $=85$ with a mean square error (MSE) of $O(10^{-3})$, and predictions that faithfully reproduce the statistics of the flow, except at the very smallest scales where there is some loss. Compared to the recent study based on a conventional autoencoder where compression is performed in a continuous space, our model improves the CR by more than $30$ percent, and reduces the MSE by an order of magnitude. Our compression model is an attractive solution for situations where fast, high quality and low-overhead encoding and decoding of large data are required.
Compressed Sensing of Indirect Data

Compressed sensing (CS) is a powerful tool for reducing the amount of data to be collected while maintaining high spatial resolution. Such techniques work well in practice and at the same time are supported by solid theory. Standard CS results assume measurements to be made directly on the targeted signal. In many practical applications, however, CS information can only be taken from indirect data $h_\star = \mathbf{W} x_\star$ related to the original signal by an additional forward model. If inverting the forward model is ill-posed, then existing CS theory is not applicable. In this paper, we address this issue and present two joint reconstruction approaches, namely relaxed $\ell^1$ co-regularization and strict $\ell^1$ co-regularization, for CS from indirect data. As main results, we derive error estimates for recovering $x_\star$ and $h_\star$. In particular, we derive a linear convergence rate in the norm for the latter. To obtain these results, solutions are required to satisfy a source condition and the CS measurement operator is required to satisfy a restricted injectivity condition. We further show that these conditions are not only sufficient but even necessary to obtain linear convergence.
Compressing Models with Few Samples: Mimicking then Replacing

Few-sample compression aims to compress a big redundant model into a small compact one with only few samples. If we fine-tune models with these limited few samples directly, models will be vulnerable to overfit and learn almost nothing. Hence, previous methods optimize the compressed model layer-by-layer and try to make every layer have the same outputs as the corresponding layer in the teacher model, which is cumbersome. In this paper, we propose a new framework named Mimicking then Replacing (MiR) for few-sample compression, which firstly urges the pruned model to output the same features as the teacher's in the penultimate layer, and then replaces teacher's layers before penultimate with a well-tuned compact one. Unlike previous layer-wise reconstruction methods, our MiR optimizes the entire network holistically, which is not only simple and effective, but also unsupervised and general. MiR outperforms previous methods with large margins. Codes will be available soon.
DeepFGS: Fine-Grained Scalable Coding for Learned Image Compression

Scalable coding, which can adapt to channel bandwidth variation, performs well in today's complex network environment. However, the existing scalable compression methods face two challenges: reduced compression performance and insufficient scalability. In this paper, we propose the first learned fine-grained scalable image compression model (DeepFGS) to overcome the above two shortcomings. Specifically, we introduce a feature separation backbone to divide the image information into basic and scalable features, then redistribute the features channel by channel through an information rearrangement strategy. In this way, we can generate a continuously scalable bitstream via one-pass encoding. In addition, we reuse the decoder to reduce the parameters and computational complexity of DeepFGS. Experiments demonstrate that our DeepFGS outperforms all learning-based scalable image compression models and conventional scalable image codecs in PSNR and MS-SSIM metrics. To the best of our knowledge, our DeepFGS is the first exploration of learned fine-grained scalable coding, which achieves the finest scalability compared with learning-based methods.
Depth Normalization of Small RNA Sequencing: Using Data and Biology to Select a Suitable Method

Deep sequencing has become one of the most popular tools for transcriptome profiling in biomedical studies. While an abundance of computational methods exists for "normalizing" sequencing data to remove unwanted between-sample variations due to experimental handling, there is no consensus on which normalization is the most suitable for a given data set. To address this problem, we developed "DANA" - an approach for assessing the performance of normalization methods for microRNA sequencing data based on biology-motivated and data-driven metrics. Our approach takes advantage of well-known biological features of microRNAs for their expression pattern and chromosomal clustering to simultaneously assess (1) how effectively normalization removes handling artifacts, and (2) how aptly normalization preserves biological signals. With DANA, we confirm that the performance of eight commonly used normalization methods vary widely across different data sets and provide guidance for selecting a suitable method for the data at hand. Hence, it should be adopted as a routine preprocessing step (preceding normalization) for microRNA sequencing data analysis. DANA is implemented in R and publicly available at this https URL.
Communication Compression for Decentralized Nonconvex Optimization

This paper considers decentralized nonconvex optimization with the cost functions being distributed over agents. Noting that information compression is a key tool to reduce the heavy communication load for decentralized algorithms as agents iteratively communicate with neighbors, we propose three decentralized primal--dual algorithms with compressed communication. The first two algorithms are applicable to a general class of compressors with bounded relative compression error and the third algorithm is suitable for two general classes of compressors with bounded absolute compression error. We show that the proposed decentralized algorithms with compressed communication have comparable convergence properties as state-of-the-art algorithms without communication compression. Specifically, we show that they can find first-order stationary points with sublinear convergence rate $\mathcal{O}(1/T)$ when each local cost function is smooth, where $T$ is the total number of iterations, and find global optima with linear convergence rate under an additional condition that the global cost function satisfies the Polyak--Łojasiewicz condition. Numerical simulations are provided to illustrate the effectiveness of the theoretical results.
On Sampling Collaborative Filtering Datasets

We study the practical consequences of dataset sampling strategies on the ranking performance of recommendation algorithms. Recommender systems are generally trained and evaluated on samples of larger datasets. Samples are often taken in a naive or ad-hoc fashion: e.g. by sampling a dataset randomly or by selecting users or items with many interactions. As we demonstrate, commonly-used data sampling schemes can have significant consequences on algorithm performance. Following this observation, this paper makes three main contributions: (1) characterizing the effect of sampling on algorithm performance, in terms of algorithm and dataset characteristics (e.g. sparsity characteristics, sequential dynamics, etc.); (2) designing SVP-CF, which is a data-specific sampling strategy, that aims to preserve the relative performance of models after sampling, and is especially suited to long-tailed interaction data; and (3) developing an oracle, Data-Genie, which can suggest the sampling scheme that is most likely to preserve model performance for a given dataset. The main benefit of Data-Genie is that it will allow recommender system practitioners to quickly prototype and compare various approaches, while remaining confident that algorithm performance will be preserved, once the algorithm is retrained and deployed on the complete data. Detailed experiments show that using Data-Genie, we can discard upto 5x more data than any sampling strategy with the same level of performance.
New To Audio Compression? Try Starting Here

If you struggle with compression, Fab Dupont and PureMix may have a great place to start. Optical compressors are benign, simple and easy to understand. Do you remember your early encounters with compression? I do. I could hear effects like reverb and delay, I could hear EQ but turning the controls of a compressor just left me confused, particularly whenI found so many settings where the meters told me a lot was happening but it didn’t sound any different. Was there something wrong with my ears?
Certifiable Robustness for Nearest Neighbor Classifiers

ML models are typically trained using large datasets of high quality. However, training datasets often contain inconsistent or incomplete data. To tackle this issue, one solution is to develop algorithms that can check whether a prediction of a model is certifiably robust. Given a learning algorithm that produces a classifier and given an example at test time, a classification outcome is certifiably robust if it is predicted by every model trained across all possible worlds (repairs) of the uncertain (inconsistent) dataset. This notion of robustness falls naturally under the framework of certain answers. In this paper, we study the complexity of certifying robustness for a simple but widely deployed classification algorithm, $k$-Nearest Neighbors ($k$-NN). Our main focus is on inconsistent datasets when the integrity constraints are functional dependencies (FDs). For this setting, we establish a dichotomy in the complexity of certifying robustness w.r.t. the set of FDs: the problem either admits a polynomial time algorithm, or it is coNP-hard. Additionally, we exhibit a similar dichotomy for the counting version of the problem, where the goal is to count the number of possible worlds that predict a certain label. As a byproduct of our study, we also establish the complexity of a problem related to finding an optimal subset repair that may be of independent interest.
Parallel adaptive weakly-compressible SPH for complex moving geometries

The use of adaptive spatial resolution to simulate flows of practical interest using Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) is of considerable importance. Recently, Muta and Ramachandran [1] have proposed an efficient adaptive SPH method where the particle resolution may change by a factor of 1000 in the fluid. This allows the authors to simulate problems with much fewer particles than was possible earlier. The method was not demonstrated or tested with moving bodies or multiple bodies. In addition, the original method employed a large number of background particles to determine the spatial resolution of the fluid particles. In the present work we establish the formulation's effectiveness for simulating flow around stationary and moving geometries. We eliminate the need for the background particles in order to specify the geometry-based or solution-based adaptivity and we discuss the algorithms employed in detail. We consider a variety of benchmark problems, including the flow past two stationary cylinders, flow past different NACA airfoils at a range of Reynolds numbers, a moving square at various Reynolds numbers, and the flow past an oscillating cylinder. We also demonstrate different types of motions using single and multiple bodies. The source code is made available under an open source license, and our results are reproducible.
Automated Reinforcement Learning: An Overview

Reinforcement Learning and recently Deep Reinforcement Learning are popular methods for solving sequential decision making problems modeled as Markov Decision Processes. RL modeling of a problem and selecting algorithms and hyper-parameters require careful considerations as different configurations may entail completely different performances. These considerations are mainly the task of RL experts; however, RL is progressively becoming popular in other fields where the researchers and system designers are not RL experts. Besides, many modeling decisions, such as defining state and action space, size of batches and frequency of batch updating, and number of timesteps are typically made manually. For these reasons, automating different components of RL framework is of great importance and it has attracted much attention in recent years. Automated RL provides a framework in which different components of RL including MDP modeling, algorithm selection and hyper-parameter optimization are modeled and defined automatically. In this article, we explore the literature and present recent work that can be used in automated RL. Moreover, we discuss the challenges, open questions and research directions in AutoRL.
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
Low dosage 3D volume fluorescence microscopy imaging using compressive sensing

Fluorescence microscopy has been a significant tool to observe long-term imaging of embryos (in vivo) growth over time. However, cumulative exposure is phototoxic to such sensitive live samples. While techniques like light-sheet fluorescence microscopy (LSFM) allow for reduced exposure, it is not well suited for deep imaging models. Other computational techniques are computationally expensive and often lack restoration quality. To address this challenge, one can use various low-dosage imaging techniques that are developed to achieve the 3D volume reconstruction using a few slices in the axial direction (z-axis); however, they often lack restoration quality. Also, acquiring dense images (with small steps) in the axial direction is computationally expensive. To address this challenge, we present a compressive sensing (CS) based approach to fully reconstruct 3D volumes with the same signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) with less than half of the excitation dosage. We present the theory and experimentally validate the approach. To demonstrate our technique, we capture a 3D volume of the RFP labeled neurons in the zebrafish embryo spinal cord (30um thickness) with the axial sampling of 0.1um using a confocal microscope. From the results, we observe the CS-based approach achieves accurate 3D volume reconstruction from less than 20% of the entire stack optical sections. The developed CS-based methodology in this work can be easily applied to other deep imaging modalities such as two-photon and light-sheet microscopy, where reducing sample photo-toxicity is a critical challenge.
Compression-Resistant Backdoor Attack against Deep Neural Networks

In recent years, many backdoor attacks based on training data poisoning have been proposed. However, in practice, those backdoor attacks are vulnerable to image compressions. When backdoor instances are compressed, the feature of specific backdoor trigger will be destroyed, which could result in the backdoor attack performance deteriorating. In this paper, we propose a compression-resistant backdoor attack based on feature consistency training. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first backdoor attack that is robust to image compressions. First, both backdoor images and their compressed versions are input into the deep neural network (DNN) for training. Then, the feature of each image is extracted by internal layers of the DNN. Next, the feature difference between backdoor images and their compressed versions are minimized. As a result, the DNN treats the feature of compressed images as the feature of backdoor images in feature space. After training, the backdoor attack against DNN is robust to image compression. Furthermore, we consider three different image compressions (i.e., JPEG, JPEG2000, WEBP) in feature consistency training, so that the backdoor attack is robust to multiple image compression algorithms. Experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed backdoor attack. When the backdoor instances are compressed, the attack success rate of common backdoor attack is lower than 10%, while the attack success rate of our compression-resistant backdoor is greater than 97%. The compression-resistant attack is still robust even when the backdoor images are compressed with low compression quality. In addition, extensive experiments have demonstrated that, our compression-resistant backdoor attack has the generalization ability to resist image compression which is not used in the training process.
Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
Understanding Lossless Compression and When to Use It

Using images, videos, and other files can improve the quality of your blog posts and enhance your WordPress website’s appearance. However, including too many “heavy” elements could slow down your site and affect its overall performance. Fortunately, lossless compression can reduce file sizes without affecting their quality.
