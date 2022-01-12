ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

-Amyloid Accumulation With Executive Function in Adults With Unimpaired Cognition

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 3 days ago

Background and Objectives: The neuropathological changes underlying Alzheimer´s disease (AD) start before overt cognitive symptoms arise, but it is not well-known how they relate to the first subtle cognitive changes. The objective for this study was to examine the independent associations of the AD hallmarks β-amyloid (Aβ), tau, and neurodegeneration with...

n.neurology.org

natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
#Cognitive Function#Cognitive Test#Cognition#Executive Function#Amyloid
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If Uric Acid Is High?

Uric acid is a waste product produced in the body that is mostly eliminated by the kidneys through urine. A high uric acid level may occur when your kidneys don't eliminate uric acid efficiently. This may be seen in individuals who consume foods rich in uric acid, have too much alcohol, are overweight, have diabetes, take certain medications such as diuretics, or have dysfunctional kidneys.
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
World Economic Forum

How to keep your brain in tip-top condition and prevent 'cognitive decline'

Researchers at Columbia University studied the risk factors associated with a decline in cognitive health. These declines can include brain fog, memory loss and dementia. The risk factors include a person's education, exercise levels and genetic makeup. About two in ten people over the age of 65 have mild cognitive...
Knowridge Science Report

People with COVID-19 infections may age much faster

In a new study from Baylor College of Medicine, researchers found compared to healthy people, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had strongly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione. The results suggest that supplements that reduce oxidative stress and oxidant damage and increase glutathione...
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D shows promise for children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

Adding a safe, inexpensive and easy to administer form of vitamin D to treatment for children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes shows promise to improve measures of disease progression. Results of a randomized clinical trial comparing ergocalciferol supplementation to placebo, conducted by Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, MD, is published in the January issue of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.
biospace.com

Research Roundup: ADHD Drug Appears to Delay Alzheimer’s Symptoms and More

Alzheimer’s disease is associated with two abnormal proteins found in patients’ brains: beta-amyloid and tau. Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ability to clear beta-amyloid. Researchers at Emory investigated the use of an FDA-approved ADHD medication on patients with mild Alzheimer’s symptoms and found it appeared to reduce levels of tau. For that and more research stories, continue reading.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Does what we eat affect brain performance and health?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Food plays an important role in brain performance and health. In our review “Brain foods – the role of diet...
newfoodmagazine.com

A spicy dish a day may keep Alzheimer’s away

There is currently no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but new research linking the memory-impairing illness and the consumption of spicy food may offer hope. It was previously thought that spicy food might have been a contributing factor to cognitive illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease.1 However, new research has indicated the opposite; that consuming such foodstuff could in fact help keep this illness at bay.
WebMD

Mild COVID Cases May Produce Self-Attacking Antibodies

Jan. 5, 2021 -- COVID-19 infections may leave behind antibodies that turn on a person and attack their tissues and organs months after recovery, even if they had few or no symptoms in the first place, according to a study published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. People infected with...
Harvard Health

Tooth loss associated with cognitive impairment, dementia

Poor oral hygiene is a path to gum disease and tooth loss, and an increasing amount of evidence suggests there may also be a link to cognitive decline. One example, published October 2021 in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, evaluated 14 studies focusing on tooth loss and cognitive impairment among 34,000 older adults. People in the study with more tooth loss had, on average, a 48% greater risk for developing cognitive impairment and a 28% greater risk for dementia, compared with people who had less tooth loss. There was no significant difference in risk for dementia among people who had dentures (possibly because they can chew foods and maintain nutrition, the researchers speculated). The researchers say mouth bacteria may play a role in brain inflammation, which might promote cognitive problems. The takeaway: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day, and see your dentist regularly. It may also protect your brain.
