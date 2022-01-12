ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Maryland school district requests National Guard to fill in for sick bus drivers

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV93Y_0dkGcTWl00
Yellow school buses parked diagonally Mint Images/Getty Images

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One of the largest school districts in Maryland is asking for help at the highest level to address its bus driver shortage brought on by the omicron surge.

Montgomery County Public Schools asked county officials to urge the state to deploy the National Guard and have them drive the district's school buses.

On Wednesday, staffing shortages resulted in 40 to 80 routes being canceled, according to Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Chris Cram.

The school system serves more than 162,000 students and includes 1,400 buses.

Cram told ABC News the state hasn't responded to the school district's request as of Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County's request is among some of the extraordinary moves that school districts have made to fill staffing shortages caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Education voted on a measure to change the requirements for hiring substitute teachers.

Anyone over 18 who has a high school diploma and passes a background check can apply to be a substitute teacher. The new regulation will remain in effect until June, officials said.

School districts in Palo Alto, California, and Hays County, Texas, have also reached out to parents to help fill the shortages caused by sick substitute teachers and other staff.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on...
EDUCATION
WDBO

NYC mayor considering virtual learning plan for schools

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering allowing the nation's largest school district to return to some form of virtual instruction as the city weathers a wave of coronavirus cases, a reversal from his pledge a week ago to keep children in schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON — (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
City
California, MD
State
Texas State
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WDBO

Atlanta opening new police precinct amid secession push

ATLANTA — (AP) — Atlanta’s recently elected mayor unveiled a new police precinct in the city’s large Buckhead district on Thursday, as he tries to head off an effort to turn the wealthy, white enclave into its own city over concerns about a spike in crime.
ATLANTA, GA
WDBO

4 Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Four inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail sued the facility and its doctor Thursday after they said were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite health officials' warnings that the anti-parasitic drug shouldn't be used for that purpose. The American Civil Liberties...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Probe finds 'unintentional mistakes' in Petito police stop

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case. The independent report released Wednesday examines a traffic stop...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WDBO

Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court

An overturned conviction in Missouri is raising new questions about video testimony in criminal court cases nationwide, and the ruling could have ripple effects through a justice system increasingly reliant on remote technology as it struggles with a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's highest court on Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Districts#The National Guard#Abc News#Abc Audio
WDBO

Coronavirus: Biden to send military medical personnel to six states

President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that 1,000 military medical personnel will be sent to six states to help hospitals that are short-staffed deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. The teams would help triage patients arriving at hospitals, freeing up space...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Ponzi schemer gets over 17 years, ordered to repay $103M

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — A man once dubbed “King Perry” was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years in prison for his role in masterminding a long-running investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors nationwide. Perry Santillo appeared in federal court...
ROCHESTER, NY
WDBO

Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

San Diego supervisor's house fire is considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Police are treating a fire at the home of a San Diego County leader and his wife, a prominent labor official, as suspicious. County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he and wife Lorena Gonzalez and their family were awoken by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDBO

DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old

A hearing for a teenager charged with murder in the death of an 8-year-old girl hit by police gunfire was postponed Thursday as elected officials and activists stepped up their criticism of a prosecutor's handling of the case so far. Authorities say Angelo Ford, 16, got into an argument and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy