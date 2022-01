The gold price certainly didn't do much in either Far East or London trading on their respective Friday's -- and only began to show signs of life starting about five minutes before the 11 a.m. EST London close. It rallied a bit from there until it ran into 'something' a few minutes after the COMEX close in New York -- and from that juncture it had a quiet down/up move until trading ended at 5:00 p.m. EST.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO