ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cost-Effectiveness and Value-Based Pricing of Aducanumab for Patients With Early Alzheimer Disease

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 3 days ago

Methods: We developed a Markov model to compare aducanumab in addition to supportive care to supportive care alone over a lifetime horizon. Results were presented from both the health system and modified societal perspective. The model tracked the severity of disease and the care setting. Incremental cost-effectiveness ratios were calculated, and...

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

Related
elreporterosf.com

Compound in cucumber found to improve memory and prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Cucumber isn’t as popular as kale or spinach, but this hydrating vegetable offers amazing health benefits. According to an animal study, certain compounds in cucumber can help boost memory and even prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Study findings suggest that the flavonol fisetin in cucumbers can protect against memory loss....
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Study: Cemiplimab More Cost-effective Than Chemotherapy for Some Patients With NSCLC

An analysis concluded that cemiplimab may be more cost-effective than chemotherapy as first-line treatment for some US patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the United States, cemiplimab serves as a cost-effective option for first-line treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who are at least 50% programmed cell death receptor ligand-1 (PD-L1) positive, according to an analysis published in Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
neurology.org

Performing Cost-Effectiveness Analyses to Support Policy Making: Key Lessons From the Assessment of Aducanumab

The purpose of this paper is to describe the process and the methods of cost-effectiveness analysis for clinicians interested in joining or leading aspects of this branch of evidence-based research. Cost-effectiveness is a useful tool for policymakers and is considered a starting point for discussions of fair pricing. Clinicians are important members of teams conducting cost-effectiveness analyses, particularly as it relates to integrating their clinical expertise into the decisions around the design and conduct of the analysis. Their input is essential in assuring that models adequately reflect clinical practice and are informed by expert judgments of how existing data can best be interpreted to build a comprehensive analysis of the clinical and economic outcomes of different treatment options. We illustrate specific contributions that clinicians are well positioned to make in these teams using a recent cost-effectiveness analysis of aducanumab that was conducted to support fair drug pricing. While discussing these contributions, we explain key components of a cost-effectiveness analysis, such as time horizon, health states, and perspective, to support the understanding of the methods of cost-effectiveness by the clinical researchers and to promote a common dialogue among these multidisciplinary teams.
NIH Director's Blog

NIA statement on proposed CMS Medicare coverage decision for aducanumab to treat Alzheimer’s

Today, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum on Medicare coverage of aducanumab/brand name Aduhelm™. The proposed decision would cover FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease through coverage with evidence development. This means that FDA-approved drugs in this class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. This proposed decision will enable researchers to collect crucial data to evaluate the clinical benefits of these drugs.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aducanumab#List Price#Value Based Pricing#Alzheimer#Disease#Qalys
Benzinga

Exclusive: Longeveron Kickstarts Its Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Disease Trial

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has initiated its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The first patient has consented to participate in the trial, and patient screening has begun. What Happened: The Phase 2a study intends to build on encouraging preliminary Phase 1 data announced in...
HEALTH
neurology.org

Long-term Effect of Regular Physical Activity and Exercise Habits in Patients With Early Parkinson Disease

Objective: Owing to the lack of long-term observations and/or comprehensive adjustment for confounding factors, reliable conclusions regarding long-term effects of exercise and regular physical activity in Parkinson’s disease (PD) have yet to be drawn. Here, using data from the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative study that includes longitudinal and comprehensive evaluations of many clinical parameters, we examined the long-term effects of regular physical activity and exercise habits on the course of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Clinical Outcome After Endovascular Treatment in Patients With Active Cancer and Ischemic Stroke: A MR CLEAN Registry Substudy

Methods: Using data from the MR CLEAN Registry, we compared patients with active cancer (defined as cancer diagnosed within 12 months prior to stroke, metastatic disease, or current cancer treatment) to patients without cancer. Outcomes were 90-day modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score, mortality, successful reperfusion (eTICI scores≥2b), symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH), and recurrent stroke. Subgroup analyses were performed in patients with a pre-stroke mRS score of 0 or 1 and according to treatment setting (curative or palliative). Analyses were adjusted for prognostic variables.
CANCER
neurology.org

Bilateral Structural Network Abnormalities in Epilepsy Associated With Bottom-of-Sulcus Dysplasia

Methods Whole-brain fixel-based analysis of diffusion MRI data was performed to identify white matter fiber tracts with significant reductions in fiber density and cross-section in patients with BOSD (n = 20) when compared to healthy control participants (n = 40). Results from whole-brain analysis were used to investigate the association of fiber tract abnormality with seizure frequency and epilepsy duration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
neurology.org

-Amyloid Accumulation With Executive Function in Adults With Unimpaired Cognition

Background and Objectives: The neuropathological changes underlying Alzheimer´s disease (AD) start before overt cognitive symptoms arise, but it is not well-known how they relate to the first subtle cognitive changes. The objective for this study was to examine the independent associations of the AD hallmarks β-amyloid (Aβ), tau, and neurodegeneration with different cognitive domains in cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

People with COVID-19 infections may age much faster

In a new study from Baylor College of Medicine, researchers found compared to healthy people, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had strongly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione. The results suggest that supplements that reduce oxidative stress and oxidant damage and increase glutathione...
PUBLIC HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): A new study by the Cleveland Clinic has found that sildenafil, an FDA-approved therapy for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary hypertension, is a promising drug candidate to help prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease. The research has been published in the 'Nature Aging Journal'. According to findings,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

NCCN Update on COVID-19 Prevention Gives “Strong Preference” for mRNA Vaccines in Patients With Cancer

The update recommends that patients who receive CAR T-cell therapy wait 3 months before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today published major updates to its expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and prevention of COVID-19 in people with cancer, expressing a preference for mRNA-based vaccines and calling for patients and caregivers alike to receive boosters.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy