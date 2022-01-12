Cost-Effectiveness and Value-Based Pricing of Aducanumab for Patients With Early Alzheimer Disease
Methods: We developed a Markov model to compare aducanumab in addition to supportive care to supportive care alone over a lifetime horizon. Results were presented from both the health system and modified societal perspective. The model tracked the severity of disease and the care setting. Incremental cost-effectiveness ratios were calculated, and...
Cucumber isn’t as popular as kale or spinach, but this hydrating vegetable offers amazing health benefits. According to an animal study, certain compounds in cucumber can help boost memory and even prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Study findings suggest that the flavonol fisetin in cucumbers can protect against memory loss....
An analysis concluded that cemiplimab may be more cost-effective than chemotherapy as first-line treatment for some US patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the United States, cemiplimab serves as a cost-effective option for first-line treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who are at least 50% programmed cell death receptor ligand-1 (PD-L1) positive, according to an analysis published in Clinical Oncology.
The purpose of this paper is to describe the process and the methods of cost-effectiveness analysis for clinicians interested in joining or leading aspects of this branch of evidence-based research. Cost-effectiveness is a useful tool for policymakers and is considered a starting point for discussions of fair pricing. Clinicians are important members of teams conducting cost-effectiveness analyses, particularly as it relates to integrating their clinical expertise into the decisions around the design and conduct of the analysis. Their input is essential in assuring that models adequately reflect clinical practice and are informed by expert judgments of how existing data can best be interpreted to build a comprehensive analysis of the clinical and economic outcomes of different treatment options. We illustrate specific contributions that clinicians are well positioned to make in these teams using a recent cost-effectiveness analysis of aducanumab that was conducted to support fair drug pricing. While discussing these contributions, we explain key components of a cost-effectiveness analysis, such as time horizon, health states, and perspective, to support the understanding of the methods of cost-effectiveness by the clinical researchers and to promote a common dialogue among these multidisciplinary teams.
Today, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum on Medicare coverage of aducanumab/brand name Aduhelm™. The proposed decision would cover FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease through coverage with evidence development. This means that FDA-approved drugs in this class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. This proposed decision will enable researchers to collect crucial data to evaluate the clinical benefits of these drugs.
Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has initiated its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The first patient has consented to participate in the trial, and patient screening has begun. What Happened: The Phase 2a study intends to build on encouraging preliminary Phase 1 data announced in...
Objective: Owing to the lack of long-term observations and/or comprehensive adjustment for confounding factors, reliable conclusions regarding long-term effects of exercise and regular physical activity in Parkinson’s disease (PD) have yet to be drawn. Here, using data from the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative study that includes longitudinal and comprehensive evaluations of many clinical parameters, we examined the long-term effects of regular physical activity and exercise habits on the course of PD.
Methods: Using data from the MR CLEAN Registry, we compared patients with active cancer (defined as cancer diagnosed within 12 months prior to stroke, metastatic disease, or current cancer treatment) to patients without cancer. Outcomes were 90-day modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score, mortality, successful reperfusion (eTICI scores≥2b), symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH), and recurrent stroke. Subgroup analyses were performed in patients with a pre-stroke mRS score of 0 or 1 and according to treatment setting (curative or palliative). Analyses were adjusted for prognostic variables.
Methods Whole-brain fixel-based analysis of diffusion MRI data was performed to identify white matter fiber tracts with significant reductions in fiber density and cross-section in patients with BOSD (n = 20) when compared to healthy control participants (n = 40). Results from whole-brain analysis were used to investigate the association of fiber tract abnormality with seizure frequency and epilepsy duration.
Accessing affordable high-quality healthcare continues to be one of the greatest challenges in the United States and Steward Health Care is hoping to help change that. According to many experts, value-based care is the next step in the evolution of health care. But what is it exactly?. Eric Hales from...
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) perks up 4.8% premarket after announcing that the first patient with Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been dosed with UB-312 in Part B of Phase 1 clinical trial, following completion of Part A of the trial in healthy volunteers. UB-312 is a synthetic peptide vaccine targeting toxic forms...
NEW YORK — Could COVID-19 actually be doing more harm to the human brain than Alzheimer’s disease? A new study reveals older patients contracting COVID have more signs of brain damage than people who develop the neurodegenerative disease. Specifically, a team from NYU Grossman School of Medicine found...
Background and Objectives: The neuropathological changes underlying Alzheimer´s disease (AD) start before overt cognitive symptoms arise, but it is not well-known how they relate to the first subtle cognitive changes. The objective for this study was to examine the independent associations of the AD hallmarks β-amyloid (Aβ), tau, and neurodegeneration with different cognitive domains in cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals.
Could something as simple as using ½ tablespoon (tbsp) or more of olive oil instead butter or full fat dairy in your daily diet help increase your chances of living longer? That would be a yes, according to a new study from the Harvard School of Public Health, published on January 18 in the American Journal of Cardiology.
In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
In a new study from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, researchers found metabolic activator treatment can reduce recovery time by as many as 3.5 days in people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. They also found that treatment with the metabolic activators improved liver health and decreased the levels of inflammation,...
A trial by the University of Eastern Finland found that taking a much higher dose of vitamin D than recommended for five years did not affect total mortality or the incidence of cardiovascular disease or cancer in older men and women. In population studies, low levels of vitamin D in...
What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?. It is a very common question that many individuals ask. Simply speaking, dementia is a broad term to describe when an individual’s day-to-day abilities decline slowly over time, whereas Alzheimer’s disease is considered a subset or specific type of dementia.
In a new study from Baylor College of Medicine, researchers found compared to healthy people, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had strongly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione. The results suggest that supplements that reduce oxidative stress and oxidant damage and increase glutathione...
Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): A new study by the Cleveland Clinic has found that sildenafil, an FDA-approved therapy for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary hypertension, is a promising drug candidate to help prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease. The research has been published in the 'Nature Aging Journal'. According to findings,...
The update recommends that patients who receive CAR T-cell therapy wait 3 months before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today published major updates to its expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and prevention of COVID-19 in people with cancer, expressing a preference for mRNA-based vaccines and calling for patients and caregivers alike to receive boosters.
