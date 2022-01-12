Long-term Effect of Regular Physical Activity and Exercise Habits in Patients With Early Parkinson Disease

Background and Objectives: Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are gut microbial metabolites that promote the disease process in a rodent model of Parkinson’s disease (PD), but fecal levels of SCFAs in PD patients are reduced. Simultaneous assessments of fecal and plasma SCFA levels, and their inter-relationships with the PD disease process are scarce. We aimed to compare fecal and plasma levels of different SCFAs subtypes in PD patients and healthy controls to delineate their interrelations and link to gut microbiota changes and clinical severity of PD.

