Long-term Effect of Regular Physical Activity and Exercise Habits in Patients With Early Parkinson Disease
Objective: Owing to the lack of long-term observations and/or comprehensive adjustment for confounding factors, reliable conclusions regarding long-term effects of exercise and regular physical activity in Parkinson’s disease (PD) have yet to be drawn. Here, using data from the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative study that includes longitudinal and comprehensive evaluations of...n.neurology.org
Comments / 0