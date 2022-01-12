Color-octet contributions for $J/ψ$ inclusive production at B factories in soft gluon factorization

Dmitry S. Shaposhnikov, Alexander V. Rodin, Alexander S. Medvedev, Anna A. Fedorova, Takeshi Kurod, Paul Hartogh. We present a new implementation of the hydrological cycle scheme into a general circulation model of the Martian atmosphere. The model includes a semi-Lagrangian transport scheme for water vapor and ice, and accounts for microphysics of phase transitions between them. The hydrological scheme includes processes of saturation, nucleation, particle growth, sublimation and sedimentation under the assumption of a variable size distribution. The scheme has been implemented into the Max Planck Institute Martian general circulation model (MPI--MGCM) and tested assuming mono- and bimodal log-normal distributions of ice condensation nuclei. We present a comparison of the simulated annual variations, horizontal and vertical distributions of water vapor and ice clouds with the available observations from instruments onboard Mars orbiters. The accounting for bi-modality of aerosol particle distribution improves the simulations of the annual hydrological cycle, including predicted ice clouds mass, opacity, number density, particle radii. The increased number density and lower nucleation rates brings the simulated cloud opacities closer to observations. Simulations show a weak effect of the excess of small aerosol particles on the simulated water vapor distributions.
