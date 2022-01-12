ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Color-octet contributions for $J/ψ$ inclusive production at B factories in soft gluon factorization

By An-Ping Chen, Xiao-Bo Jin, Yan-Qing Ma, Ce Meng
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We have studied color-octet contributions for $J/\psi$ inclusive production at B factories, i.e., $e^+e^-\to J/\psi(^3P_J^{[8]},^1S_0^{[8]}) + X_{\mathrm{non}-c\bar c}$, using the soft gluon factorization (SGF) approach, in which the $J/\psi$ energy spectrum is expressed in a form of perturbatively calculable short-distance hard parts convoluted with one-dimensional soft gluon distributions...

