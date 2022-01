According to recent research from the peer-reviewed, open-source medical journal PLOS Medicine, there just may be more benefits to drinking coffee and tea than we initially realized. In addition to giving you an extra boost of energy in the morning, increasing your metabolism and helping you maintain a trim and lean body weight, and even aiding in meal digestion, drinking a cup or two of these hot beverages each day can also reduce your risk of developing dementia or having a stroke later in life, too.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO