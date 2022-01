Covid vaccines less effective against Omicron variant infections. This is what the European Medicines Agency Ema has specified. “Although most of the available data suggests that approved Covid vaccines are losing effectiveness in protecting against infection and mild disease, continue to provide high protection against severe forms and the need for hospitalization linked to the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 “, reads a note in which the EMA reports on a summit that was held yesterday, January 12, among the regulatory bodies around the world, to join forces and align themselves on a possible path to follow in order to make available, if necessary, new or updated vaccines against the mutant on the rise globally.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO