Health

Seizure prediction with long-term iEEG recordings: What can we learn from data nonstationarity?

By Hongliu Yang, Matthias Eberlein, Jens Müller, Ronald Tetzlaff
 7 days ago

Repeated epileptic seizures impair around 65 million people worldwide and a successful prediction of seizures could significantly help patients suffering from refractory epilepsy. For two dogs with yearlong intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) recordings,...

arxiv.org

