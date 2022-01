Here we go again. In 2021, over 80 wrestlers were released from WWE over the course of the year. Typically, there are a few releases throughout each year, which includes one massive layoff during what fans call WWE's "spring cleaning." However, over the course of 2020 and 2021, WWE had numerous days of big layoffs where a dozen or so wrestlers had been cut. These releases were because of supposed "budget cuts" and they included members of the Performance Center, NXT, Raw, and Smackdown.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO