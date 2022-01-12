ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing Incident on 9th Ave

boropark24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD has arrested a suspect for allegedly stabbing another person...

www.boropark24.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Person arrested following stabbing at Greentree Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was arrested following a stabbing at Greentree Apartments just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police say they were called to Greentree Apartments on Airport Boulevard late Friday night for a domestic dispute. Police say the victim and suspect were involved in an argument at a party that […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#Nypd#Ems
Daily Voice

Police In Westchester Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Woman arrested in stabbing incident reported in central Laredo

A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing reported early Tuesday in a central Laredo neighborhood, authorities said. Cindy Marie Ramos, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Laredo police officers responded to a stabbing report at about 2 a.m. in the 1400...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Man arrested in alleged Panama City Beach stabbing incident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve arrested a Panama City Beach man for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that took place Sunday, January 2, on Houston Street. Deputies said they were told the suspect, Richard Villanueva, 27, went to the victim’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WTVCFOX

Suspect shot, two people arrested following police pursuit in Lyons, Georgia

LYONS COUNTY, Ga. — Lyons Police Department responded to a bank alarm call just after midnight on Sunday. Lyons, Georgia is west of Savannah. While checking the bank, officers heard shots being fired near the CKT trailer park on East Clifton Avenue. Officers found the suspect, 32-year-old Charles James,...
LYONS, GA
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect held in fatal stabbing

A 27-year-old man was arrested for a fatal stabbing at a skate park in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, Nicholas Nunez of Santa Ana was booked into Orange County Jail for murder and attempted murder on Friday. The investigation began on Thursday when two stabbing victims were dropped off...
SANTA ANA, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr

UPDATE 1/14/2022: The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in […] The post Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
wbrz.com

Postal worker dragged from mail truck, stabbed while making deliveries; suspect arrested Thursday

ZACHARY - Deputies have arrested a man accused of randomly attacking a postal worker on her route on New Year's Eve. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Lionel Haile, 28, on Thursday after a nearly week-long search for the suspect. The department said the violent attack was captured on surveillance video, and the recordings helped tie Haile to the crime.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy