Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing Incident on 9th Ave

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — One man is dead after he was stabbed inside a home in Niagara County Tuesday night. On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that 35-year-old Leroy Cheek, of the Town of Amherst, had been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department said it is investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a woman died from a stab wound inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Police say they received the 911 call of a stabbing around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said an 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after he is accused of stabbing a bank teller Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side. Police were dispatched to the PNC bank location located at 1850 E. Dublin Granville Road. According to...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was arrested following a stabbing at Greentree Apartments just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police say they were called to Greentree Apartments on Airport Boulevard late Friday night for a domestic dispute. Police say the victim and suspect were involved in an argument at a party that […]
Meridian Police report that a student has been arrested following a stabbing at Crossroads Middle School. According to a release from the department, the Meridian Police arrived on the scene at noon Monday. The Police arrived on the scene to find two female students fighting each other. They determined that...
An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.
Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday. It happened on Broadway and 4th Avenue South. Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing. The responding officers found one adult male victim. Police said the victim suffered...
A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing reported early Tuesday in a central Laredo neighborhood, authorities said. Cindy Marie Ramos, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Laredo police officers responded to a stabbing report at about 2 a.m. in the 1400...
WILMERDING, Pa. — Allegheny County police said an arrest has been made following a shooting in the North Versailles municipal building parking lot on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Police said first responders learned a shooting had taken place there and the victim left the scene...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve arrested a Panama City Beach man for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that took place Sunday, January 2, on Houston Street. Deputies said they were told the suspect, Richard Villanueva, 27, went to the victim’s...
LYONS COUNTY, Ga. — Lyons Police Department responded to a bank alarm call just after midnight on Sunday. Lyons, Georgia is west of Savannah. While checking the bank, officers heard shots being fired near the CKT trailer park on East Clifton Avenue. Officers found the suspect, 32-year-old Charles James,...
A 27-year-old man was arrested for a fatal stabbing at a skate park in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, Nicholas Nunez of Santa Ana was booked into Orange County Jail for murder and attempted murder on Friday. The investigation began on Thursday when two stabbing victims were dropped off...
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Adams County man accused of homicide attempted to stab a deputy during his arrest Monday, cutting into the deputy’s uniform jacket. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office had requested their assistance in taking someone into custody for a crime in their county.
UPDATE 1/14/2022: The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in […]
The post Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
After being put on blast by authorities, Johnson announced on social media that he planned on turning himself in, but never showed up to do so. It was then that authorities went out to find him and found him in Indiana.
ZACHARY - Deputies have arrested a man accused of randomly attacking a postal worker on her route on New Year's Eve. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Lionel Haile, 28, on Thursday after a nearly week-long search for the suspect. The department said the violent attack was captured on surveillance video, and the recordings helped tie Haile to the crime.
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested and charged a man they say was one of several gunmen involved in a shooting that left six people injured in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood late last year. The incident occurred back on Dec. 30 at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Collom Street just before...
Comments / 0