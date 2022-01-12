Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing Incident on 9th Ave

UPDATE 1/14/2022: The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in […] The post Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

