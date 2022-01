High demand for COVID-19 tests during the state’s current case surge has caused County of Kaua‘i testing sites to hit their caps quickly of late. “Testing demand has skyrocketed in the past month leading to the testing center reaching capacity each day, and this week has seen the highest demand ever,” Jesse K. Broder Van Dyke, COVID-19 spokesperson for the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, KEMA, told Big Island Now on Tuesday, Jan. 11. “Last week they ran out of tickets in under three hours, while today and yesterday it was just under one hour.”

KAUAI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO