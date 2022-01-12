ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

For starting seeds, plastic pots outperform peat pots

By Diane Dunham
thelandonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of you are itching to start planting seeds indoors – but it is still way too early. You can, however, get your lights, racks, media mix and containers ready. Order your seeds, draw out your plan and relax for another two months or more. A few years...

www.thelandonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelandonline.com

Poinsettias can live long and grow big with the right care

So many colors to choose from. Remember when there was only red?. Poinsettias are considered in the plant industry as a temporary plant and usually sold in what appears to be a container that is too small. This makes the plant look larger! Consequently, it may need watering every day.
GARDENING
Bakersfield Californian

Enjoy free lesson in pruning fruit trees

All are invited to the annual fruit tree pruning demonstrations on Wednesday at the UC Cooperative Extension office. Ag adviser and "all around nice guy" Mohammad Yaghmour will lead the free demonstration that will cover apricot, cherry and peach trees as well as tips on how to prune grapevines. There...
AGRICULTURE
sunset.com

Six Houseplants You Need to Add to Your Collection

Collecting plants has become a national pastime, and there’s certainly an aspect of “more is more.” Flora Grubb, the face of the iconic Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco, which she co-owns with her partner, Saul Nadler, says she’s seen collection fever firsthand. “I have this...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Containers#Pots#Transplants#Peat Moss
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
agnetwest.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Consider This Your Complete Guide to Tomato Fertilizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you like to grow your own fruits and vegetables, tomatoes are a delicious and versatile choice that can thrive in both huge gardens or on small balconies. Despite the fruit's popularity, tomatoes can be challenging to grow as the heavy feeders require constant nutrition and regular fertilization to produce well. "Like many herbaceous plants, tomatoes need nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, potash, calcium, and magnesium, along with other trace minerals to grow and fruit successfully," says gardener and tomato growing expert Emma Biggs. To get those necessary nutrients, tomato plants need to be fertilized consistently during their growing season. Ahead, exactly when and how to administer tomato fertilizer, as well as guidance on which type will produce the best harvest.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
westsidenewsny.com

Gardening trends for 2022

I hope you are enjoying the holiday season with family and friends. As 2021 wraps up, it’s time to look at gardening trends for the new year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which produces the Philadelphia Flower Show, recently announced its top gardening trends picks for 2022. The list includes ways to breathe new life into your garden while also using gardening to help promote health and well-being all year.
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Jade Plants of 2022

The jade plant, Crassula ovata, is often referred to as a money plant because it’s believed to bring prosperity to anyone who owns one. While these hardy succulents are known for being easy to care for, it’s important to pot them in the right soil. With so many...
GARDENING
Westport News

15 plants anyone can keep alive

Houseplants are great additions to your home because they brighten any room, can help improve your mood, and will never argue with you. The good news is you don’t have to have a green thumb to keep them thriving either. There are plenty of low-maintenance houseplants that don’t always need a ton of light or are forgiving of a less-than-regular watering schedule, which is great for anyone who’s busy or forgetful (or both).
GARDENING
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Which flowers in your garden are edible?

When it comes to plants for winter color, many of them bear flowers that are edible. Each of these plants has its own special history and charm, creating a desire to pick it up at the nursery now. You may not wish to make a meal out of the flowers mentioned, and you may find their taste somewhat bland, as I do. In any case, you can use them as decorative garnish for salads, desserts, and other dishes.
GARDENING
theintelligencer.com

Eat fresh tomatoes all winter with your own indoor garden

Fresh vegetables?! In winter?! What kind of sorcery is this?! No, it’s not the dark magic of Lucifer, it’s this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Indoor Garden. Grow tomatoes, azaleas, petunias, or your own personal herb garden for rosemary on-the-goesmary. This stainless steel all-in-one garden uses a set of powerful red, white, and blue 20-watt LED lights to grow up to six different varieties of herbs, flowers, or vegetables without the addition of sun or soil.
GARDENING
Telegraph

Gardening jobs in January: what to plant and tidy in your garden

Provided the ground is not frozen, this time of year is a good opportunity to plant bare-root roses. This winter I am planting three plants of opulent, ruffled, deep purple 'Charles de Mills’, a gallica rose, highly scented and perfect for edible use, just in case I fancy mixing handfuls of petals into a perfumed, summery cake.
GARDENING
The Gainesville Sun

Growing a self-sufficient garden

Plants need sunlight, water and nutrients. That sounds simple enough, however, creating a self-sufficient food garden can be a challenge for many gardeners. The first two needs are fairly easy to provide by planting in a location with adequate sunlight and collecting rainwater or using a well. When it comes...
MARION COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Foundation plants add curb appeal, value to your home

Landscapes help create curb appeal and add value to your home. The plants you place in beds around your home are called foundation plantings. Typically, they are planted along the front and back of the house and sometimes along each side. When designing the beds, be sure the highest point...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

10 Edible Plants That Grow in the Shade

Most of us think of gardens as sunny places, and that’s likely because the crops we are accustomed to growing and eating require full sun to thrive. And, it’s true: those summer veggie gardens wild with squash, green beans, and tomatoes need plenty of sunshine. However, there are many edible plants that can grow in the shade.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy