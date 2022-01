Thanks to her participation in hot tub streams and other divisive Twitch metas, Amouranth is easily one of the most controversial streamers on the internet. Over the course of a few years (and many different bans), the content creator has built an empire that brings in over $1 million a month. Naturally, people want to know more about Amouranth, and so the businesswoman and streamer went a bit more public in a new video for the Vice series "My Life Online." Other streamers have been watching the mini doc and reacting to it, an action that has led to at least one Twitch partner being banned.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO