Air Jordan 1 Mid “Crater” Official Images

After speculation that it’d release in the new year following a couple of delays, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Patent Bred” finally launches tomorrow, December 30th. Arriving in Adult, Grade School, Pre-School, Toddler and Crib sizes, the upcoming sneakers add a modern-day spin on the iconic “Black/University Red” colorway that Michael Jordan helped popularize on his first signature model. Akin to that inaugural Air Jordan 1, the latest retro features ruby-colored flair at the toe box, profile swooshes and around the heel, while stark dark contrast tones things down around the forefoot, along the tongue and at the collar. Instead of matte leather, however, each panel on the sneakers’ uppers is given a glossy finish, creating a familiar, but refreshing look. Red-colored Jumpman logo hangtags arrive with Adult and Grade School sizes, which nods to the Jordan 1‘s retro run in the early 2000s.
Comments / 0