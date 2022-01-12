Air Jordan 1 Mid “Crater” Official Images

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.

