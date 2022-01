Picture this: A goldfish swimming in a square tank on wheels as it rolls deliberately from one side of a room to the other. It's not a scene from a children's book or a futuristic movie. It's an animal behavior experiment at Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, where researchers have successfully trained several goldfish to operate a robotic vehicle in an effort to explore whether their species is capable of navigating on land.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO