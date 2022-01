‘Five! Four! Three! Two! One! Happy New Year!’ The clock strikes twelve and the year has come to an end. Glasses raised, hugs and kisses shared, and a smile on every face. Most people are excited for the possibility of a clean slate and are eager to see what this new year will change in their lives. It’s an interesting concept, that January 1st is somehow so different from December 31st, and yet we always convince ourselves that this will be our year. ‘Yeah, maybe last year sucked, but this year I will be my best self. I will prioritize the right things. I will be happy.’ Don’t lie, you think that too. Every year it’s the same cycle.

NEW YEAR ・ 3 DAYS AGO