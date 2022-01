David Tennant and wife Georgia married in 2011 and on their tenth wedding anniversary, the actress shared a look inside their special day. In the beautiful photo, Georgia is a stunning bride in a tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil that flowed down the back of her shoulders. Meanwhile, David looks incredibly dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, as the pair embrace Georgia's son Ty, who was born during a previous relationship. David would go on to adopt Ty just three months after his marriage to Georgia, with the couple going on to have a further four children.

