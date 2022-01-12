ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Carter Center Names Matthew De Galan Vice President of Communications

By Op-eds/Speeches
cartercenter.org
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (Jan. 12, 2022) — Matthew De Galan, whose global communications background spans leadership positions at CARE, Mercy Corps, the Nike Foundation, and the U.N. Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, has been named vice president of communications at The Carter Center. In a national search that...

www.cartercenter.org

thenewsprogress.com

Minix named Executive Vice President at Benchmark Community Bank

Benchmark Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Lee Minix to Executive Vice President of Credit Administration. The announcement was made by President/CEO Jay Stafford with the new role taking place on January 1, 2022. “We are very proud of Lee and the contributions he has made to...
FARMVILLE, VA
dbusiness.com

Harvey Hohauser & Associates Names Sam Frank Vice President of Executive Search

Harvey Hohauser & Associates, an executive search firm based in Troy, announced Sam Frank has joined the organization as vice president of executive search. “The timing was right, and Sam is a perfect fit for our culture,” says Eric Hohauser, president of HH&A. “HH&A partnered with his third-generation family business, Leo Frank and Sons, a diamond wholesaler, to recruit a key sales executive which became instrumental in their continuity plan and positioned Leo Frank and Sons to be sold. Sam now applies his 30 years of business acumen and expertise to benefit HH&A and our clients.”
TROY, MI
lanereport.com

Brian Selmeski named as associate vice president of learner success at KCTCS

VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has named Brian Selmeski associate vice president for learner success. He began his duties at the system office in Versailles on January 4. He is responsible for supporting the 16 KCTCS colleges in various academic initiatives and supporting the success of students, faculty and staff.
VERSAILLES, KY
thegraftonnews.com

Open Sky names Johnston as vice president of Integrated Care

WORCESTER -- Ryan Johnston has been appointed vice president of Integrated Care for Open Sky Community Services, according to an announcement from President and CEO Ken Bates. Open Sky’s Integrated Care Division, which Johnston will oversee, includes Outpatient Services, Community Supports, the Central Community Health Partnership, and a new federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant-funded Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

Carlos Lugo Named Vice President and General Manager of Hospitality at Single Digits

Single Digits continues to build on its strong momentum in hospitality with the addition of the former Marriott executive. Today, Single Digits announces Carlos Lugo has joined as Vice President and General Manager of Hospitality. As an IT Executive with over 20 years’ experience, Lugo has led enterprise-level digital transformations with proven success in global infrastructure planning, capacity/cost projections, financial systems, IT governance, telecom, point of sale systems, and digital trends.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ASM Global Names Jessica Ragsdale Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, has named Jessica Ragsdale vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005294/en/. Jessica Ragsdale, ASM Global’s Vice President of Diversity,...
BUSINESS
chapman.edu

Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications to Serve on National Higher Education Executive Committee

Chapman University’s Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications Jamie Ceman has been elected to serve on the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Counselors to Higher Education Executive Committee. Founded in 1999, the specialized group is a community of senior-level communications leaders who serve higher education institutions. Through...
ORANGE, CA
Vancouver Business Journal

PEACEHEALTH NAMES SARAH NESS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF PEOPLE AND CULTURE

PeaceHealth recently announced that Sarah Ness is serving as its new executive vice president of people and culture at PeaceHealth’s system office in Vancouver, Washington. An accomplished executive leader with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Ness has spent most of her professional career dedicated to PeaceHealth. With a deep understanding of PeaceHealth’s Mission, she has successfully filled multiple key leadership roles including chief of staff, system vice president of marketing and consumer analytics and system director of strategic communications and engagement. Providing oversight for Human Resources, Patient Experience, Marketing and Communications, and governance, Ness will foster stronger connectivity across these core functions as PeaceHealth strives to be a person-first, community-centered organization, delivering greater value to people and health justice for communities.
VANCOUVER, WA
Americus Times-Recorder

Joshua Curtin named SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced today that Joshua Curtin of Leesburg has been named Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs in charge of student residential housing and dining, student activities, intramural sports and other student-oriented duties. He will also serve as the college’s Emergency Operations Manager and the COVID Coordinator. He will report to SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens.
AMERICUS, GA
San Diego weekly Reader

Jimmy Carter: the residential president

I was reminded of my meeting with President Jimmy Carter the other day when news broke that the organization he’s intimately involved with, Habitat For Humanity, had come up with their first-ever 3-D printed house. It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath home basically made of concrete, which they built in Williamsburg, Virginia. It took them just 12 hours to build, as opposed to the four weeks that Habitat would normally require. I mean, this has to be a game-changer, and not just for Habitat.
U.S. POLITICS
uga.edu

Pagnattaro named interim vice president for instruction

Marisa Anne Pagnattaro, a seasoned administrator and distinguished professor, has been named interim vice president for instruction at the University of Georgia, effective Feb. 1. Pagnattaro has served as vice provost for academic affairs since 2019 and is a Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Terry College of Business.
ATHENS, GA
bmi.com

BMI Foundation Honors Retired BMI Vice President Charlie Feldman With New Scholarship in His Name

The BMI Foundation has proudly announced that it will honor colleague and retired BMI Creative Vice President Charlie Feldman with the establishment of the Charlie Feldman Award. The prize of $2,000 will be given annually to an emerging songwriter in any genre. BMI Foundation Vice President and BMI Creative VP Samantha Cox will preside over the nomination process with a select committee of artists, writers, and BMI staff.
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Educational society named after US Vice President Kamala Harris's mother opens its office in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Shyamala Educational Society, named after US Vice President Kamala Harris's mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, was inaugurated in Telangana on Thursday. The Society, founded by N Suresh Reddy, aims to contribute to the field of education, health, environmental sustainability, and social service. "The society, particularly...
EDUCATION

