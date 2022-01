Nintendo has released a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land which reveals the latest entry in the Kirby series is heading to the Switch on March 25th. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is being developed by HAL Laboratory and was initially revealed during a Nintendo Direct back in September last year with a release window of Spring 2022. The game got a little buzz with the series switch to 3D which looked inspired by Super Mario Odyssey and sees Kirby explore a colourful post-apocalyptic world. It seems Nintendo Switch players will be able to get their hands on the game much sooner, with the new date just a little more than two months away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO