Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars On The Go. Rocket League has dominated the Free-to-Play space and cemented itself as a viable Esport for over six years. It offers truly unique and exhilarating gameplay that is easy to pick up but hard to master. This, coupled with a developer that puts the community first, has propelled this juggernaut into the annals of video game history. Given Rocket League’s popularity, a port to mobile was inevitable. But the question was: What would a downsized version of this game look like? Can the high-flying acrobatics and thrills of the original be ported to a pocket-sized screen? Fortunately, with Rocket League Sideswipe it looks like Psyonix captured lightning in a bottle all over again.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO