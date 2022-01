If you are a supernatural, psychological horror junkie, this game will fill your cravings. I did not know what to expect going into this game, whether it was going to be a simple enclosed space with some sort of demon that chases me like in Alien: Isolation or if this was more linear and exploration heavy like Layers of Fear. Ikai seems like it is going to be a beast of its own because it made me recoil away from my monitor and made me yelp a little. Of course, I played it at night for the full immersive experience—why did I do that?

