Finite Size Effects from General Covariance and Weyl Anomaly

By Arne Dettki, Andreas W. Wipf
 3 days ago

By exploiting the diffeomorphism invariance we relate the finite size effects of massless theories to their Weyl anomaly. We show that the universal contributions to the finite size effects are...

Quasi-Sterile Neutrinos from Dark Sectors I. BSM matter effects in neutrino oscillations and the short-baseline anomalies

Quasi-sterile neutrinos are a natural consequence of dark sectors interacting with the Standard Model (SM) sector via neutrino- and vector-portals. Essentially, quasi-sterile neutrinos are light dark sector fermions with two generic properties: (i) they mix with the active neutrinos of the SM, and (ii) they are charged under a vector mediator that couples feebly to SM matter. Various interesting phenomenological consequences result from this class of particles. In this article, we investigate one such consequence: new, beyond the SM matter effects that can alter in-medium neutrino oscillations. In particular, for special windows of energy and matter densities, active neutrinos can resonantly oscillate into sterile neutrinos. We take advantage of this feature to build a quasi-sterile neutrino model that can explain the MiniBooNE and LSND anomalies, while remaining compatible with observations from long-baseline reactor- and accelerator-based neutrino experiments. This model is also likely compatible with the recent results reported by the MicroBooNE collaboration (albeit we cannot precisely quantify this claim due to a lack of information in MicroBooNE's public data releases to date). Implications for solar neutrinos and $\nu_e$ disappearance searches are also briefly discussed.
Floquet-Weyl semimetals generated by an optically resonant interband-transition

Floquet-Weyl semimetals (FWSMs) generated by irradiation of a continuous-wave laser with left-hand circular polarization (rotating in counterclockwise sense with time) on II$_3$-V$_2$-type narrow gap semiconductor Zn$_3$As$_2$ are theoretically investigated, where the frequency of the laser is set nearly resonant with a band gap of the crystal. It is found that the excitation of the crystal by such a laser induce two types of FWSM phases that differ absolutely in characters. To be specific, the associated two pairs of Weyl points are stably formed by band touching between Floquet sidebands ascribable to a valence band labeled as $J_z=\pm3/2$ and a conduction band labeled as $J_z=\pm 1/2$, where $J_z$ represents the $z$-components of total angular momentum quantum number of $\Gamma$-point and a double sign corresponds. Here, one FWSM state composed of the up-spin Floquet sidebands relevant to $J_z=3/2$ and $1/2$ shows almost quadratic band-touching in the vicinity of the associated pair of Weyl points, while the other FWSM state composed of the down-spin Floquet sidebands relevant to $J_z=-3/2$ and $-1/2$ shows linear band-touching. Further, it is revealed that both up-spin and down-spin sidebands host nontrivial two-dimensional surface states that are pinned to the respective pairs of the Weyl points. Both surface states also show different energy dispersions and physical properties. More detailed discussion is made in the text on the origin of the above findings, chirality of the FWSM phases, laser-induced magnetic properties, and so on.
Latent Vector Expansion using Autoencoder for Anomaly Detection

Deep learning methods can classify various unstructured data such as images, language, and voice as input data. As the task of classifying anomalies becomes more important in the real world, various methods exist for classifying using deep learning with data collected in the real world. As the task of classifying anomalies becomes more important in the real world, there are various methods for classifying using deep learning with data collected in the real world. Among the various methods, the representative approach is a method of extracting and learning the main features based on a transition model from pre-trained models, and a method of learning an autoencoderbased structure only with normal data and classifying it as abnormal through a threshold value. However, if the dataset is imbalanced, even the state-of-the-arts models do not achieve good performance. This can be addressed by augmenting normal and abnormal features in imbalanced data as features with strong distinction. We use the features of the autoencoder to train latent vectors from low to high dimensionality. We train normal and abnormal data as a feature that has a strong distinction among the features of imbalanced data. We propose a latent vector expansion autoencoder model that improves classification performance at imbalanced data. The proposed method shows performance improvement compared to the basic autoencoder using imbalanced anomaly dataset.
Discrete Wigner-Weyl calculus for finite lattice

We develop the approach of Felix Buot to construction of Wigner-Weyl calculus for the lattice models. We apply this approach to the tight-binding models with finite number of lattice cells. For simplicity we restrict ourselves to the case of rectangular lattice. We start from the original Buot definition of the symbol of operator. This definition is corrected in order to maintain self-consistency of the algebraic constructions. It appears, however, that the Buot symbol for simple operators does not have a regular limit when the lattice size tends to infinity. Therefore, using a more dense auxiliary lattice we modify the Buot symbol of operator in order to build our new discrete Weyl symbol. The latter obeys several useful identities inherited from the continuum theory. Besides, the limit of infinitely large lattice becomes regular. We formulate Keldysh technique for the lattice models using the proposed Weyl symbols of operators. Within this technique the simple expression for the electric conductivity of a two dimensional non - equilibrium and non - homogeneous system is derived. This expression smoothly approaches the topological one in the limit of thermal equilibrium at small temperature and large system area.
Designing for Robustness in Electric Grids via a General Effective Resistance Measure

We propose a mathematical framework for designing robust networks of coupled phase-oscillators by leveraging a vulnerability measure proposed by Tyloo et. al that quantifies how much a small perturbation to a phase-oscillator's natural frequency impacts the system's global synchronized frequencies. Given a fixed complex network topology with specific governing dynamics, the proposed framework finds an optimal allocation of edge weights that minimizes such vulnerability measure(s) at the node(s) for which we expect perturbations to occur by solving a tractable semidefinite programming problem. We specify the mathematical model to high voltage electric grids where each node corresponds to a voltage phase angle associated with a bus and edges correspond to transmission lines. Edge weights are determined by the susceptance values along the transmission lines. In this application, frequency synchronization is increasingly challenged by the integration of renewable energy, yet is imperative to the grid's health and functionality. Our framework helps to alleviate this challenge by optimizing the placement of renewable generation and the susceptance values along the transmission lines.
Deterministic improvements of quantum measurements with grouping of compatible operators, non-local transformations, and covariance estimates

Obtaining the expectation value of an observable on a quantum computer is a crucial step in the variational quantum algorithms. For complicated observables such as molecular electronic Hamiltonians, a common strategy is to present the observable as a linear combination of measurable fragments. The main problem of this approach is a large number of measurements required for accurate sampling of the observable's expectation value. We consider several partitioning schemes based on grouping of commuting multi-qubit Pauli products with the goal of minimizing the number of measurements. Three main directions are explored: 1) grouping commuting operators using the greedy approach, 2) involving non-local unitary transformations for measuring, and 3) taking advantage of compatibility of some Pauli products with several measurable groups. The last direction gives rise to a general framework that not only provides improvements over previous methods but also connects measurement grouping approaches with recent advances in techniques of shadow tomography. Following this direction, we develop two new measurement schemes, the best of which achieves a five-fold reduction in the number of measurements for a set of model molecules compared to previous state-of-the-art methods.
Foundations of a Finite Non-Equilibrium Statistical Thermodynamics: Extrinsic Quantities

Statistical thermodynamics is valuable as a conceptual structure that shapes our thinking about equilibrium thermodynamic states. A cloud of unresolved questions surrounding the foundations of the theory could lead an impartial observer to conclude that statistical thermodynamics is in a state of crisis though. Indeed, the discussion about the microscopic origins of irreversibility has continued in the scientific community for more than a hundred years. This paper considers these questions while beginning to develop a statistical thermodynamics for finite non-equilibrium systems. Definitions are proposed for all of the extrinsic variables of the fundamental thermodynamic relation that are consistent with existing results in the equilibrium thermodynamic limit. The probability density function on the phase space is interpreted as a subjective uncertainty about the microstate, and the Gibbs entropy formula is modified to allow for entropy creation without introducing additional physics or modifying the phase space dynamics. Resolutions are proposed to the mixing paradox, Gibbs' paradox, Loschmidt's paradox, and Maxwell's demon thought experiment. Finally, the extrinsic variables of the fundamental thermodynamic relation are evaluated as functions of time and space for a diffusing ideal gas, and the initial and final values are shown to coincide with the expected equilibrium values when interpreted in a classical context.
Are Parametrized Tests of General Relativity with Gravitational Waves Robust to Unknown Higher Post-Newtonian Order Effects?

Gravitational wave observations have great potential to reveal new information about the fundamental nature of gravity, but extracting that information can be difficult. One popular technique is the parametrized inspiral test of general relativity (a realization of the parametrized post-Einsteinian framework), where the gravitational waveform, as calculated in Einstein's theory as a series expansion in the orbital velocity, is parametrically deformed at a given set of orders in velocity. However, most current approaches usually only analyze the data while considering a single, specific modification at a time. Are then constraints placed with a single modification robust to our ignorance of higher post-Newtonian order corrections? We show here that for a wide class of theories, specifically those that admit a post-Newtonian expansion, single-parameter tests are indeed robust. In particular, through a series of full Bayesian parameter estimation studies on several different sets of synthetic data, we show that single-parameter constraints are not degraded but rather are improved by the inclusion of multiple parameters, provided one includes information about the mathematical structure of the series. We then exemplify this with a specific theory of gravity, shift-symmetric scalar Gauss-Bonnet theory, where the waveform has been calculated to higher post-Newtonian orders than leading. We show that the inclusion of these higher order terms strengthens single-parameter constraints, instead of weakening them, and that the strengthening is very mild. This analysis therefore provides strong evidence that single-parameter post-Einsteinian tests of general relativity are robust to ignorance of high post-Newtonian order terms in the general relativistic deformations.
Magnetic Interactions and Novel Weyl State in Co3Sn2S2

Surprisingly, it is shown that the ferromagnetic (FM) ground state in the magnetic Weyl semimetal Co3Sn2S3 with magnetic Co ions on a Kagome lattice is stabilized by the third-neighbor “across-hexagon" interaction. Significance and Impact. This work demonstrates that in Kagome lattice materials, long-range magnetic interactions are important elements leading...
A Finite Equivariant Generalization of Motion Planning and Topological Complexity

This paper explores topological complexity in the finite equivariant setting. We first define and study an equivariant version of Tanaka's combinatorial complexity for finite topological spaces. We explore the relationships between this invariant and several others already discussed in the literature: Farber's topological complexity, Tanaka's combinatorial complexity, and Colman-Grant's equivariant Lusternik-Schnirelmann category. We find bounds for equivariant combinatorial complexity and for the necessary lengths of equivariant combinatorial motion plannings. We show that the equivariant topological complexity of any finite $G$-space is equal to its equivariant combinatorial complexity.
Neural Networks to solve Partial Differential Equations: a Comparison with Finite Elements

We compare the Finite Element Method (FEM) simulation of a standard Partial Differential Equation thermal problem of a plate with a hole with a Neural Network (NN) simulation. The largest deviation from the true solution obtained from FEM ($0.025$ for a solution on the order of unity) is easily achieved with NN too without much tuning of the hyperparameters. A higher accuracy value ($0.001$) instead requires refinement with an alternative optimizer to reach a similar performance with NN. A rough comparison between the Floating Point Operations values, as a machine-independent quantification of the computational performance, suggests a significant difference between FEM and NN in favour of the former. This also strongly holds for computation time: for an accuracy on the order of $10^{-5}$, FEM and NN require $54$ and $1100$ seconds, respectively. A detailed analysis of the effect of varying different hyperparameters shows that accuracy and computational time only weakly depend on the major part of them. Accuracies below $0.01$ cannot be achieved with the "Adam" optimizers and it looks as though accuracies below $10^{-5}$ cannot be achieved at all. Training turns to be equally effective when performed on points extracted from the FEM mesh.
A Damage Phase-Field Model for Fractional Viscoelastic Materials in Finite Strain

This paper proposes a thermodynamically consistent phase-field damage model for viscoelastic materials. Suitable free-energy and pseudo-potentials of dissipation are developed to build a model leading to a stress-strain relation, under the assumption of finite {strain}, in terms of fractional derivatives. A novel degradation function, which properly couples stress response and damage evolution for viscoelastic materials, is proposed. We obtain a set of differential equations that accounts for the evolution of motion, damage, and temperature. In the present work, for simplicity, this model is numerically solved for isothermal cases by using a semi-implicit/explicit scheme. Several numerical tests, including fitting with experimental data, show that the developed model accounts appropriately for damage in viscoelastic materials for small and finite strains. Non-isothermal numerical simulations will be considered in future works.
Constraint energy minimizing generalized multiscale finite element method for inhomogeneous boundary value problems with high contrast coefficients

In this article we develop the Constraint Energy Minimizing Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method (CEM-GMsFEM) for elliptic partial differential equations with inhomogeneous Dirichlet, Neumann, and Robin boundary conditions, and the high contrast property emerges from the coefficients of elliptic operators and Robin boundary conditions. By careful construction of multiscale bases of the CEM-GMsFEM, we introduce two operators $\mathcal{D}^m$ and $\mathcal{N}^m$ which are used to handle inhomogeneous Dirichlet and Neumann boundary values and are also proved to converge independently of contrast ratios as enlarging oversampling regions. We provide a priori error estimate and show that oversampling layers are the key factor in controlling numerical errors. A series of experiments are conducted, and those results reflect the reliability of our methods even with high contrast ratios.
Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: experimental evidence and details

M. I. Eremets, V. S. Minkov, A. P. Drozdov, P. P. Kong, V. Ksenofontov, S. I. Shylin, S. L. Bud ko, R. Prozorov, F. F. Balakirev, Dan Sun, S. Mozaffari, L. Balicas. Since the discovery of superconductivity at 200 K in H3S [1] similar or higher transition temperatures, Tcs, have been reported for various hydrogen-rich compounds under ultra-high pressures [2]. Superconductivity was experimentally proved by different methods, including electrical resistance, magnetic susceptibility, optical infrared, and nuclear resonant scattering measurements. The crystal structures of superconducting phases were determined by X-ray diffraction. Numerous electrical transport measurements demonstrate the typical behaviour of a conventional phonon-mediated superconductor: zero resistance below Tc, the shift of Tc to lower temperatures under external magnetic fields, and pronounced isotope effect. Remarkably, the results are in good agreement with the theoretical predictions, which describe superconductivity in hydrides within the framework of the conventional BCS theory. However, despite this acknowledgment, experimental evidence for the superconducting state in these compounds has recently been treated with criticism [3, 4], which apparently stems from misunderstanding and misinterpretation of complicated experiments performed under very high pressures. Here, we describe in greater detail the experiments revealing high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides under high pressures. We show that the arguments against superconductivity [3, 4] can be either refuted or explained. The experiments on the high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides clearly contradict the theory of hole superconductivity [4] and eliminate it [3].
Fibers of monotone maps of finite distortion

We study topologically monotone surjective $W^{1,n}$-maps of finite distortion $f \colon \Omega \to \Omega'$, where $\Omega, \Omega' $ are domains in $\mathbb{R}^n$, $n \geq 2$. If the outer distortion function $K_f \in L_{\mathrm{loc}}^{p}(\Omega)$ with $p \geq n-1$, then any such map $f$ is known to be homeomorphic, and hence the fibers $f^{-1}\{y\}$ are singletons. We show that as the exponent of integrability $p$ of the distortion function $K_f$ increases in the range $1/(n-1) \leq p < n-1$, then the fibers $f^{-1}\{y\}$ of $f$ start satisfying increasingly strong homological limitations. We also give a Sobolev realization of a topological example by Bing of a monotone $f \colon \mathbb{R}^3 \to \mathbb{R}^3$ with homologically nontrivial fibers, and show that this example has $K_f \in L^{1/2 - \varepsilon}_{\mathrm{loc}}(\mathbb{R}^3)$ for all $\varepsilon > 0$.
