Ghost dynamics from Schwinger-Dyson equations

By M. N. Ferreira
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We discuss the coupled dynamics of the ghost dressing function and the ghost-gluon vertex through the Schwinger-Dyson equations that they satisfy. In order to close the system of equations, we combine recent lattice data for the gluon propagator and an approximate STI-derived Ansatz...

Dynamic Least-Squares Regression

A common challenge in large-scale supervised learning, is how to exploit new incremental data to a pre-trained model, without re-training the model from scratch. Motivated by this problem, we revisit the canonical problem of dynamic least-squares regression (LSR), where the goal is to learn a linear model over incremental training data. In this setup, data and labels $(\mathbf{A}^{(t)}, \mathbf{b}^{(t)}) \in \mathbb{R}^{t \times d}\times \mathbb{R}^t$ evolve in an online fashion ($t\gg d$), and the goal is to efficiently maintain an (approximate) solution to $\min_{\mathbf{x}^{(t)}} \| \mathbf{A}^{(t)} \mathbf{x}^{(t)} - \mathbf{b}^{(t)} \|_2$ for all $t\in [T]$. Our main result is a dynamic data structure which maintains an arbitrarily small constant approximate solution to dynamic LSR with amortized update time $O(d^{1+o(1)})$, almost matching the running time of the static (sketching-based) solution. By contrast, for exact (or even $1/\mathrm{poly}(n)$-accuracy) solutions, we show a separation between the static and dynamic settings, namely, that dynamic LSR requires $\Omega(d^{2-o(1)})$ amortized update time under the OMv Conjecture (Henzinger et al., STOC'15). Our data structure is conceptually simple, easy to implement, and fast both in theory and practice, as corroborated by experiments over both synthetic and real-world datasets.
Random vortex dynamics via functional stochastic differential equations

In this paper we present a novel, closed three-dimensional (3D) random vortex dynamics system, which is equivalent to the Navier--Stokes equations for incompressible viscous fluid flows. The new random vortex dynamics system consists of a stochastic differential equation which is, in contrast with the two-dimensional random vortex dynamics equations, coupled with a finite-dimensional ordinary functional differential equation. This new random vortex system paves the way for devising new numerical schemes (random vortex methods) for solving three-dimensional incompressible fluid flow equations by Monte Carlo simulations. In order to derive the 3D random vortex dynamics equations, we have developed two powerful tools: the first is the duality of the conditional distributions of a couple of Taylor diffusions, which provides a path space version of integration by parts; the second is a forward type Feynman--Kac formula representing solutions to nonlinear parabolic equations in terms of functional integration. These technical tools and the underlying ideas are likely to be useful in treating other nonlinear problems.
Similarity reductions of peakon equations: the $b$-family

The $b$-family is a one-parameter family of Hamiltonian partial differential equations of non-evolutionary type, which arises in shallow water wave theory. It admits a variety of solutions, including the celebrated peakons, which are weak solutions in the form of peaked solitons with a discontinuous first derivative at the peaks, as well as other interesting solutions that have been obtained in exact form and/or numerically. In each of the special cases $b=2,3$ (the Camassa-Holm and Degasperis-Procesi equations, respectively) the equation is completely integrable, in the sense that it admits a Lax pair and an infinite hierarchy of commuting local symmetries, but for other values of the parameter $b$ it is non-integrable. After a discussion of travelling waves via the use of a reciprocal transformation, which reduces to a hodograph transformation at the level of the ordinary differential equation satisfied by these solutions, we apply the same technique to the scaling similarity solutions of the $b$-family, and show that when $b=2$ or $3$ this similarity reduction is related by a hodograph transformation to particular cases of the Painlevé III equation, while for all other choices of $b$ the resulting ordinary differential equation is not of Painlevé type.
Regularity and uniqueness results for generated Jacobian equations

This is a PhD thesis about generated Jacobian equations; our purpose is twofold. First, we provide an introduction to these equations, whilst, at the same time, collating some results scattered throughout the literature. The other goal is to present the author's own results on these equations. These results all concern solutions of generated Jacobian equations, usually paired with the second boundary value problem. We prove strict convexity and $C^1$ differentiability results under optimal hypothesis in two dimensions, and the same results in higher dimensions with some additional hypothesis. We also consider uniqueness results for the second boundary value problem, and the application of the uniqueness results to global regularity. We conclude with notes on the parabolic generated Jacobian equation. The arXiv version contains minor updates to the ANU open research repository version which is available from the listed DOI.
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
Sketching Methods for Dynamic Mode Decomposition in Spherical Shallow Water Equations

Dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) is an emerging methodology that has recently attracted computational scientists working on nonintrusive reduced order modeling. One of the major strengths that DMD possesses is having ground theoretical roots from the Koopman approximation theory. Indeed, DMD may be viewed as the data-driven realization of the famous Koopman operator. Nonetheless, the stable implementation of DMD incurs computing the singular value decomposition of the input data matrix. This, in turn, makes the process computationally demanding for high dimensional systems. In order to alleviate this burden, we develop a framework based on sketching methods, wherein a sketch of a matrix is simply another matrix which is significantly smaller, but still sufficiently approximates the original system. Such sketching or embedding is performed by applying random transformations, with certain properties, on the input matrix to yield a compressed version of the initial system. Hence, many of the expensive computations can be carried out on the smaller matrix, thereby accelerating the solution of the original problem. We conduct numerical experiments conducted using the spherical shallow water equations as a prototypical model in the context of geophysical flows. The performance of several sketching approaches is evaluated for capturing the range and co-range of the data matrix. The proposed sketching-based framework can accelerate various portions of the DMD algorithm, compared to classical methods that operate directly on the raw input data. This eventually leads to substantial computational gains that are vital for digital twinning of high dimensional systems.
Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
Nonreciprocal dynamics of ferrimagnetic bimerons

Laichuan Shen, Jing Xia, Zehan Chen, Xiaoguang Li, Xichao Zhang, Oleg A. Tretiakov, Qiming Shao, Guoping Zhao, Xiaoxi Liu, Motohiko Ezawa, Yan Zhou. Magnetic bimerons are topologically nontrivial spin textures in in-plane easy-axis magnets, which can be used as particle-like information carriers. Here, we report a theoretical study on the nonreciprocal dynamics of asymmetrical ferrimagnetic (FiM) bimerons induced by spin currents. The FiM bimerons have the ability to move at a speed of kilometers per second and do not show the skyrmion Hall effect at the angular momentum compensation point. Our micromagnetic simulations and analytical results demonstrate that spin currents are able to induce the nonreciprocal transport and a drift motion of the FiM bimeron even if the system is at the angular momentum compensation point. By analyzing the current-induced effective fields, we find that the nonreciprocal transport is attributed to the asymmetry of the bimeron structure. Our results are useful for understanding the physics of bimerons in ferrimagnets and may provide guidelines for building bimeron-based spintronic devices.
Raman fingerprints of fractionalized Majorana excitations in honeycomb iridate Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$

Srishti Pal, Vinod Kumar, Debendra Prasad Panda, A. Sundaresan, Avinash V. Mahajan, D. V. S. Muthu, A. K. Sood. We report low-temperature (down to $\sim$5 K) Raman signatures of the recently discovered intercalated honeycomb magnet Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$, a putative Kitaev quantum spin liquid (QSL) candidate. The Kitaev QSL is predicted to host Majorana fermions as its emergent elementary excitations through a thermal fractionalization of entangled spins $S = 1/2$. We observe evidence of this fractionalization in the low-energy magnetic continuum whose temperature evolution harbours signatures of the predicted Fermi statistics obeyed by the itinerant Majorana quasiparticles. The magnetic Raman susceptibility evinces a crossover from the conventional to a Kitaev paramagnetic state below the temperature of $\sim$80 K. Additionally, the development of the Fano asymmetry in the low frequency phonon mode and the enhancement of integrated Raman susceptibilities below the crossover temperature signifies prominent coupling between the vibrational and Majorana fermionic excitations.
A path integral derivation of the equations of anomalous Hall effect

We present a path integral derivation of the commonly used effective action of the anomalous Hall effect with Berry's phase on the basis of the adiabatic condition $|\epsilon_{n\pm1}-\epsilon_{n}|\gg 2\pi\hbar/T$, where $2\pi\hbar/T$ is the typical energy scale of the slower system and $\epsilon_{n}$ is the energy level of the fast system.
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
Neural Piecewise-Constant Delay Differential Equations

Continuous-depth neural networks, such as the Neural Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs), have aroused a great deal of interest from the communities of machine learning and data science in recent years, which bridge the connection between deep neural networks and dynamical systems. In this article, we introduce a new sort of continuous-depth neural network, called the Neural Piecewise-Constant Delay Differential Equations (PCDDEs). Here, unlike the recently proposed framework of the Neural Delay Differential Equations (DDEs), we transform the single delay into the piecewise-constant delay(s). The Neural PCDDEs with such a transformation, on one hand, inherit the strength of universal approximating capability in Neural DDEs. On the other hand, the Neural PCDDEs, leveraging the contributions of the information from the multiple previous time steps, further promote the modeling capability without augmenting the network dimension. With such a promotion, we show that the Neural PCDDEs do outperform the several existing continuous-depth neural frameworks on the one-dimensional piecewise-constant delay population dynamics and real-world datasets, including MNIST, CIFAR10, and SVHN.
The Polyhedral Geometry of Pivot Rules and Monotone Paths

Motivated by the analysis of the performance of the simplex method we study the behavior of families of pivot rules of linear programs. We introduce normalized-weight pivot rules which are fundamental for the following reasons: First, they are memory-less, in the sense that the pivots are governed by local information encoded by an arborescence. Second, many of the most used pivot rules belong to that class, and we show this subclass is critical for understanding the complexity of all pivot rules. Finally, normalized-weight pivot rules can be parametrized in a natural continuous manner.
