Mathematics

Exact result in N=4 SYM theory: Generalised double-logarithmic equation

By V.N. Velizhanin
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We present the new results for the generalised double-logarithmic equation, obtained form the analytical continuation of the seven-loop anomalous dimension of twist-2 operators in the planar N=4 SYM theory. The double-logarithmic equation is related with the special asymptotic...

arxiv.org

A Parallel Low-Rank Solver for the Six-Dimensional Vlasov-Maxwell Equations

Continuum Vlasov simulations can be utilized for highly accurate modelling of fully kinetic plasmas. Great progress has been made recently regarding the applicability of the method in realistic plasma configurations. However, a reduction of the high computational cost that is inherent to fully kinetic simulations would be desirable, especially at high velocity space resolutions. For this purpose, low-rank approximations can be employed. The so far available low-rank solvers are restricted to either electrostatic systems or low dimensionality and can therefore not be applied to most space, astrophysical and fusion plasmas. In this paper we present a new parallel low-rank solver for the full six-dimensional electromagnetic Vlasov-Maxwell equations with a compression of the particle distribution function in velocity space. Special attention is paid to mass conservation and Gauss's law. The low-rank Vlasov solver is applied to standard benchmark problems of plasma turbulence and magnetic reconnection and compared to the full grid method. It yields accurate results at significantly reduced computational cost.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A comprehensive co-variant gauge theory of fracton phase of matter

Basing on the recently proposed covariant action for the fracton model \cite{sk1} where a paradigm shift of the existing research on fracton gauge theory is mooted . A holistic analysis of the fracton gauge theory is presented in this paper which connects the apparently bizarre properties of the fractons in the realm of quasi particles, like nearly vanishing mobility and also the nature of interaction exhibited by them which ranges from electromagnetic to gravitation-like effects. The twine principles of covariance and gauge invariances , the {\it{leitmotivs}} of modern theoretical physics form the basis of our formulation , thereby dispelling all the confusion and the contradiction of the existing fracton gauge theory. The implementation of the symmetry require the introduction of a novel scalar field theory based on the Galileon scalars . The ubiquity of the Galileon scalars as representation of fracton matter shown here is indeed remarkable .% providing an illustration where so abstract entity as Galileons with the dynamics of the fractons (discovered in connection with dislocations in glassy materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Multi-valued variational inequalities for variable exponent double phase problems: comparison and extremality results

We prove existence and comparison results for multi-valued variational inequalities in a bounded domain $\Omega$ of the form \begin{equation*} u\in K\,:\, 0 \in Au+\partial I_K(u)+\mathcal{F}(u)+\mathcal{F}_\Gamma(u)\quad\text{in }W^{1,\mathcal{H}}(\Omega)^*, \end{equation*} where $A\colon W^{1, \mathcal{H}}(\Omega) \to W^{1, \mathcal{H}}(\Omega)^*$ given by \begin{equation*} Au:=-\text{div}\left(|\nabla u|^{p(x)-2} \nabla u+ \mu(x) |\nabla u|^{q(x)-2} \nabla u\right) \quad \text{for }u \in W^{1, \mathcal{H}}(\Omega), \end{equation*} is the double phase operator with variable exponents and $W^{1, \mathcal{H}}(\Omega)$ is the associated Musielak-Orlicz Sobolev space. First, an existence result is proved under some weak coercivity condition. Our main focus aims at the treatment of the problem under consideration when coercivity fails. To this end we establish the method of sub-supersolution for the multi-valued variational inequality in the space $W^{1, \mathcal{H}}(\Omega)$ based on appropriately defined sub- and supersolutions, which yields the existence of solutions within an ordered interval of sub-supersolution. Moreover, the existence of extremal solutions will be shown provided the closed, convex subset $K$ of $W^{1, \mathcal{H}}(\Omega)$ satisfies a lattice condition. As an application of the sub-supersolution method we are able to show that a class of generalized variational-hemivariational inequalities with a leading double phase operator are included as a special case of the multi-valued variational inequality considered here. Based on a fixed point argument, we also study the case when the corresponding Nemytskij operators $\mathcal{F}, \mathcal{F}_\Gamma$ need not be continuous. At the end, we give a nontrivial example of the construction of sub- and supersolutions related to the problem above.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Regularity and uniqueness results for generated Jacobian equations

This is a PhD thesis about generated Jacobian equations; our purpose is twofold. First, we provide an introduction to these equations, whilst, at the same time, collating some results scattered throughout the literature. The other goal is to present the author's own results on these equations. These results all concern solutions of generated Jacobian equations, usually paired with the second boundary value problem. We prove strict convexity and $C^1$ differentiability results under optimal hypothesis in two dimensions, and the same results in higher dimensions with some additional hypothesis. We also consider uniqueness results for the second boundary value problem, and the application of the uniqueness results to global regularity. We conclude with notes on the parabolic generated Jacobian equation. The arXiv version contains minor updates to the ANU open research repository version which is available from the listed DOI.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A temporal multiscale method and its analysis for a system of fractional differential equations

In this paper, a nonlinear system of fractional ordinary differential equations with multiple scales in time is investigated. We are interested in the effective long-term computation of the solution. The main challenge is how to obtain the solution of the coupled problem at a lower computational cost. We analysize a multiscale method for the nonlinear system where the fast system has a periodic applied force and the slow equation contains fractional derivatives as a simplication of the atherosclerosis with a plaque growth. A local periodic equation is derived to approximate the original system and the error estimates are given. Then a finite difference method is designed to approximate the original and the approximate problems. We construct four examples, including three with exact solutions and one following the original problem setting, to test the accuracy and computational efficiency of the proposed method. It is observed that, the computational time is very much reduced and the multiscale method performs very well in comparison to fully resolved simulation for the case of small time scale separation. The larger the time scale separation is, the more effective the multiscale method is.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Schrodinger equations with very singular potentials in Lipschitz domains

Consider operators $L^{V}:=\Delta + V$ in a bounded Lipschitz domain $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^N$. Assume that $V\in C^{1,1}(\Omega)$ and $V$ satisfies $V(x) \leq \overline{a} \mathrm{dist}(x,\partial\Omega)^{-2}$ in $\Omega$ and a second condition that guarantees the existence of a ground state $\Phi_V$. If, for example, $V>0$ this condition reads $1<c_H(V)$ (= the Hardy constant relative to $V$). We derive estimates of positive $L_V$ harmonic functions and of positive Green potentials of measures $\tau\in {\mathfrak M}_+(\Omega;\Phi_V)$. These imply estimates of positive $L_V$ supersolutions and of $L_V$ subsolutions. Similar results have been obtained in [7] in the case of smooth domains.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Relativistic composite-particle theory of the gravitational form factors of pion: quantitative results

We use a version of the instant-form relativistic quantum mechanics of composite systems to obtain the gravitational form factors of the pion in a common approach to its electroweak and gravitational properties. In the preceding work [arXiv:2010.11640], we formulated the mathematical background, presented the principal scheme of calculation and testified the obtained qualitative results to satisfy the general constraints given by the principles of the theory of hadron structure. In the present work we give the detailed calculation of the gravitational form factors in large range of momentum transfer, their static limits, the mean-square mass and mechanical radii of the pion. Now we take into account the qravitational structure of the constituent quarks. We show that the results are almost insensitive to the type of the model two-quark wave function in a close analogy to the case of the pion electromagnetic form factor. We present a careful regularization of the ill-defined form factor $D$ and corresponding matrix element of the energy-momentum tensor going beyond the scope of the modified impulse approximation. Most of the parameters that we use for the calculation had been fixed even earlier in our works on the pion electromagnetic form factors. The only free parameter is the $D$-term of the constituent quark, which we fix by fitting the result for the pion mechanical radius to a choosen experimental value.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Variational Inverting Network for Statistical Inverse Problems of Partial Differential Equations

To quantify uncertainties of the inverse problems governed by partial differential equations (PDEs), the inverse problems are transformed into statistical inference problems based on Bayes' formula. Recently, infinite-dimensional Bayesian analysis methods are introduced to give a rigorous characterization and construct dimension-independent algorithms. However, there are three major challenges for infinite-dimensional Bayesian methods: prior measures usually only behaves like regularizers (can hardly incorporate prior information efficiently); complex noises (e.g., more practical non-identically distributed noises) are rarely considered; many computationally expensive forward PDEs need to be solved in order to estimate posterior statistical quantities. To address these issues, we propose a general infinite-dimensional inference framework based on a detailed analysis on the infinite-dimensional variational inference method and the ideas of deep generative models that are popular in the machine learning community. Specifically, by introducing some measure equivalence assumptions, we derive the evidence lower bound in the infinite-dimensional setting and provide possible parametric strategies that yield a general inference framework named variational inverting network (VINet). This inference framework has the ability to encode prior and noise information from learning examples. In addition, relying on the power of deep neural networks, the posterior mean and variance can be efficiently generated in the inference stage in an explicit manner. In numerical experiments, we design specific network structures that yield a computable VINet from the general inference framework.Numerical examples of linear inverse problems governed by an elliptic equation and the Helmholtz equation are given to illustrate the effectiveness of the proposed inference framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation theory for strongly interacting Fermi gases II: The broken-symmetry phase

We theoretically study the thermodynamic properties of a strongly interacting Fermi gas at the crossover from a Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) superfluid to a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), by applying a recently outlined strong-coupling theory that includes pair fluctuations beyond the commonly-used many-body $T$-matrix or ladder approximation at the Gaussian level. The beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation (GPF) theory always respects the exact thermodynamic relations and recovers the Bogoliubov theory of molecules in the BEC limit with a nearly correct molecule-molecule scattering length. We show that the beyond-GPF theory predicts quantitatively accurate ground-state properties at the BEC-BCS crossover, in good agreement with the recent measurement by Horikoshi \textit{et al.} in Phys. Rev. X \textbf{7}, 041004 (2017). In the unitary limit with infinitely large $s$-wave scattering length, the beyond-GPF theory predicts a reliable universal energy equation of state up to 0.6$T_c$, where $T_c$ is the superfluid transition temperature at unitarity. The theory predicts a Bertsch parameter $\xi \simeq 0.365$ at zero temperature, in good agreement with the latest quantum Monte Carlo result $\xi = 0.367(7)$ and the latest experimental measurement $\xi = 0.367(9)$. We attribute the excellent and wide applicability of the beyond-GPF theory in the broken-symmetry phase to the reasonable re-summation of Feynman diagrams following a dimensional $\epsilon$-expansion analysis near four dimensions ($d=4-\epsilon$), which gives rise to accurate predictions at the second order $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^2)$. Our work indicates the possibility of further improving the strong-coupling theory of strongly interacting fermions based on the systematic inclusion of large-loop Feynman diagrams at higher orders $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^n)$ with $n\ge 3$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Random vortex dynamics via functional stochastic differential equations

In this paper we present a novel, closed three-dimensional (3D) random vortex dynamics system, which is equivalent to the Navier--Stokes equations for incompressible viscous fluid flows. The new random vortex dynamics system consists of a stochastic differential equation which is, in contrast with the two-dimensional random vortex dynamics equations, coupled with a finite-dimensional ordinary functional differential equation. This new random vortex system paves the way for devising new numerical schemes (random vortex methods) for solving three-dimensional incompressible fluid flow equations by Monte Carlo simulations. In order to derive the 3D random vortex dynamics equations, we have developed two powerful tools: the first is the duality of the conditional distributions of a couple of Taylor diffusions, which provides a path space version of integration by parts; the second is a forward type Feynman--Kac formula representing solutions to nonlinear parabolic equations in terms of functional integration. These technical tools and the underlying ideas are likely to be useful in treating other nonlinear problems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sketching Methods for Dynamic Mode Decomposition in Spherical Shallow Water Equations

Dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) is an emerging methodology that has recently attracted computational scientists working on nonintrusive reduced order modeling. One of the major strengths that DMD possesses is having ground theoretical roots from the Koopman approximation theory. Indeed, DMD may be viewed as the data-driven realization of the famous Koopman operator. Nonetheless, the stable implementation of DMD incurs computing the singular value decomposition of the input data matrix. This, in turn, makes the process computationally demanding for high dimensional systems. In order to alleviate this burden, we develop a framework based on sketching methods, wherein a sketch of a matrix is simply another matrix which is significantly smaller, but still sufficiently approximates the original system. Such sketching or embedding is performed by applying random transformations, with certain properties, on the input matrix to yield a compressed version of the initial system. Hence, many of the expensive computations can be carried out on the smaller matrix, thereby accelerating the solution of the original problem. We conduct numerical experiments conducted using the spherical shallow water equations as a prototypical model in the context of geophysical flows. The performance of several sketching approaches is evaluated for capturing the range and co-range of the data matrix. The proposed sketching-based framework can accelerate various portions of the DMD algorithm, compared to classical methods that operate directly on the raw input data. This eventually leads to substantial computational gains that are vital for digital twinning of high dimensional systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Divergence-Conforming Hybridized Discontinuous Galerkin Method for the Incompressible Magnetohydrodynamics Equations

We introduce a new hybridized discontinuous Galerkin method for the incompressible magnetohydrodynamics equations. If particular velocity, pressure, magnetic field, and magnetic pressure spaces are employed for both element and trace solution fields, we arrive at an energy stable method which returns pointwise divergence-free velocity fields and magnetic fields and properly balances linear momentum. We discretize in time using a second-order-in-time generalized-$\alpha$ method, and we present a block iterative method for solving the resulting nonlinear system of equations at each time step. We numerically examine the effectiveness of our method using a manufactured solution and observe our method yields optimal convergence rates in the $L_2$ norm for the velocity field, pressure field, magnetic field, and magnetic pressure field. We further find our method is pressure robust. We then apply our method to a selection of benchmark problems and numerically confirm our method is energy stable.
MATHEMATICS

