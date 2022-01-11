ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

A Defect in AdS3/CFT2 Duality

By Emil J. Martinec
 7 days ago

$AdS_3$ string theory in the stringy regime $k=(R_{AdS}/\ell_{str})^2 < 1$ provides a laboratory for the study of holography in which both sides of AdS/CFT duality are under fairly good control. Worldsheet string theory...

Fano manifolds with Lefschetz defect 3

Let X be a smooth, complex Fano variety, and delta(X) its Lefschetz defect. It is known that if delta(X) is at least 4, then X is isomorphic to a product SxT, where dim T=dim X-2. In this paper we prove a structure theorem for the case where delta(X)=3. We show that there exists a smooth Fano variety T with dim T=dim X-2 such that X is obtained from T with two possible explicit constructions; in both cases there is a P^2-bundle Z over T such that X is the blow-up of Z along three pairwise disjoint smooth, irreducible, codimension 2 subvarieties. Then we apply the structure theorem to Fano 4-folds, to the case where X has Picard number 5, and to Fano varieties having an elementary divisorial contraction sending a divisor to a curve. In particular we complete the classification of Fano 4-folds with delta(X)=3.
MATHEMATICS
On-shell Correlators and Color-Kinematics Duality in Curved Symmetric Spacetimes

We define a perturbatively calculable quantity--the on-shell correlator--which furnishes a unified description of particle dynamics in curved spacetime. Specializing to the case of flat and anti-de Sitter space, on-shell correlators coincide precisely with on-shell scattering amplitudes and boundary correlators, respectively. Remarkably, we find that symmetric manifolds admit a generalization of on-shell kinematics in which the corresponding momenta are literally the isometry generators of the spacetime acting on the external kinematic data. These isometric momenta are intrinsically non-commutative but exhibit on-shell conditions that are identical to those of flat space, thus providing a common language for computing and representing on-shell correlators which is agnostic about the underlying geometry. Afterwards, we compute tree-level on-shell correlators for biadjoint scalar (BAS) theory and the nonlinear sigma model (NLSM) and learn that color-kinematics duality is manifested at the level of fields under a mapping of the color algebra to the algebra of gauged isometries on the spacetime manifold. Last but not least, we present a field theoretic derivation of the fundamental BCJ relations for on-shell correlators following from the existence of certain conserved currents in BAS theory and the NLSM.
PHYSICS
Resonant tunneling in disordered borophene nanoribbons with line defects

Very recently, borophene has been attracting extensive and ongoing interest as the new wonder material with structural polymorphism and superior attributes, showing that the structural imperfection of line defects (LDs) occurs widely at the interface between $\nu_{1/5}$ ($\chi_3$) and $\nu_{1/6}$ ($\beta_{12}$) boron sheets. Motivated by these experiments, here we present a theoretical study of electron transport through two-terminal disordered borophene nanoribbons (BNRs) with random distribution of LDs. Our results indicate that LDs could strongly affect the electron transport properties of BNRs. In the absence of LDs, both $\nu_{1/5}$ and $\nu_{1/6}$ BNRs exhibit metallic behavior, in agreement with experiments. While in the presence of LDs, the overall electron transport ability is dramatically decreased, but some resonant peaks of conductance quantum can be found in the transmission spectrum of any disordered BNR with arbitrary arrangement of LDs. These disordered BNRs exhibit metal-insulator transition by varying nanoribbon width with tunable transmission gap in the insulating regime. Furthermore, the bond currents present fringe patterns and two evolution phenomena of resonant peaks are revealed for disordered BNRs with different widths. These results may help for understanding structure-property relationships and designing LD-based nanodevices.
PHYSICS
Bond order via cavity-mediated interactions

We numerically study the phase diagram of bosons tightly trapped in the lowest band of an optical lattice and dispersively coupled to a single-mode cavity field. The dynamics is encompassed by an extended Bose-Hubbard model. Here, the cavity-mediated interactions are described by a two-body potential term with a global range and by a correlated tunnelling term where the hopping amplitude depends on a global observable. We determine the ground state properties in one dimension by means of the density matrix renormalization group algorithm, focusing in particular on the effects due to the correlated tunnelling. The latter is responsible for the onset of bond order. We discuss the resulting phases for different geometries that correspond to different relative strengths of the correlated tunnelling coefficient. We finally analyze the scaling of entanglement entropy in the gapless bond ordered phases that appear entirely due to global interactions and determine the corresponding central charges.
PHYSICS
DASP: Defect and Dopant ab-initio Simulation Package

Menglin Huang, Zhengneng Zheng, Zhenxing Dai, Xinjing Guo, Shanshan Wang, Lilai Jiang, Jinchen Wei, Shiyou Chen. In order to perform automated calculations of defect and dopant properties in semiconductors and insulators, we developed a software package, Defect and Dopant ab-initio Simulation Package (DASP), which is composed of four modules for calculating: (i) elemental chemical potentials, (ii) defect (dopant) formation energies and transition energy levels, (iii) defect and carrier densities and (iv) carrier dynamics properties of high-density defects. DASP uses the materials genome database for quick determination of competing secondary phases and calculation of the energy above convex hull when calculating the elemental chemical potential that stabilizes compound semiconductors, so it can perform high-throughput prediction of thermodynamic stability of multinary compounds. DASP calls the ab-initio softwares to perform the total energy, structural relaxation and electronic structure calculations of the defect supercells with different structure configurations and charge states, based on which the defect formation energies and transition energy levels are calculated and the corrections for electrostatic potential alignment and image charge interaction can be included. Then DASP can calculate the equilibrium densities of defects and electron and hole carriers as well as the Fermi level in semiconductors under different chemical potential conditions and different growth/working temperature. For high-density defects, DASP can calculate the carrier dynamics properties such as the photoluminescence (PL) spectrum, defect-related radiative and non-radiative carrier capture cross sections, and recombination lifetime of non-equilibrium carriers.
SOFTWARE
Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
Harnessing S-Duality in $\mathcal{N}=4$ SYM & Supergravity as $SL(2,\mathbb{Z})$-Averaged Strings

We develop a new approach to extracting the physical consequences of S-duality of four-dimensional $\mathcal{N}=4$ super Yang-Mills (SYM) and its string theory dual, based on $SL(2,\mathbb{Z})$ spectral theory. We observe that CFT observables $\mathcal{O}$, invariant under $SL(2,\mathbb{Z})$ transformations of a complexified gauge coupling $\tau$, admit a unique spectral decomposition into a basis of square-integrable functions. This formulation has direct implications for the analytic structure of $\mathcal{N}=4$ SYM data, both perturbatively and non-perturbatively in all parameters. For example, $k$-instanton sectors are uniquely determined by the zero- and one-instanton sectors, and Borel summable series around $k$-instantons have convergence radii with simple $k$-dependence. In large $N$ limits, we derive the existence and scaling of non-perturbative effects, which we exhibit for certain $\mathcal{N}=4$ SYM observables. An elegant benchmark for these techniques is the integrated four-point function conjecturally determined by [arXiv:2102.09537] for all $\tau$ for $SU(N)$ gauge group; we derive and elucidate its form.
SCIENCE
Overcoming the entanglement barrier in quantum many-body dynamics via space-time duality

Describing non-equilibrium properties of quantum many-body systems is challenging due to high entanglement in the wavefunction. We take an open-quantum-system viewpoint and describe evolution of local observables in terms of the influence matrix (IM), which encodes the effects of a many-body system as an environment for a local subsystem. Recent works found that in many dynamical regimes the IM of an infinite system has low temporal entanglement and can be efficiently represented as a matrix-product state (MPS). Yet, direct iterative constructions of the IM encounter highly entangled intermediate states - a temporal entanglement barrier (TEB). We argue that TEB is ubiquitous, and elucidate its physical origin via a semiclassical quasiparticle picture that captures the exact behavior of integrable spin chains. Further, we show that a TEB also arises in chaotic spin chains, which lack well-defined quasiparticles. Based on these insights, we formulate an alternative light-cone growth algorithm, which provably avoids TEB, thus providing an efficient construction of the thermodynamic-limit IM as a MPS. This work demonstrates the efficiency of the IM approach to studying thermalization and transport in strongly interacting quantum systems.
PHYSICS
Community Policy