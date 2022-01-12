Relive Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Passionate Romance From Love at First Sight

MGK (born Colson Baker) proposed to Fox on Tuesday (Jan. 11), and the couple announced the news tonight:. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox, 35, wrote to accompany the romantic proposal video. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood."

