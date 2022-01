Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Two years ago, Aurelio Ramos joined Audubon as Senior Vice President of Audubon Americas. Audubon Americas, or what used to be known as the International Alliances Program, focuses on conservation issues throughout the hemisphere, from Canada and Mexico to South American countries like Chile and Colombia. And just this week, the Bezos Earth Fund committed $12 million to the Conserva Aves program, a partnership between Audubon Americas, BirdLife International, American Bird Conservancy, and RedLAC members. I talked to Ramos about what he has planned for Audubon Americas, and how his own experiences growing up in Colombia will help achieve those goals.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO