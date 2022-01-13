ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Wonder among guest artists featured on new album by young rapper-singer Cordae

Cover picture for the articleRapper-singer Cordae has announced that his upcoming second studio album, From a Bird's Eye View, will feature a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Stevie Wonder. Wonder contributes to a track called "Champagne Glasses" that also features veteran rappers Nas and Freddie Gibbs. Other...

