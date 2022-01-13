Stevie Wonder among guest artists featured on new album by young rapper-singer Cordae
wxhc.com
14 hours ago
Rapper-singer Cordae has announced that his upcoming second studio album, From a Bird's Eye View, will feature a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Stevie Wonder. Wonder contributes to a track called "Champagne Glasses" that also features veteran rappers Nas and Freddie Gibbs. Other...
Alabama-born rapper Yung Bleu is best known for his emotional vulnerability in his music but in a few months, he's betting on himself and guaranteeing that we'll all know him for his out-of-this-world beats. After landing a beat placement with Kodak Black after only learning how to produce last week, Bleu is celebrating his latest placement with Lil Wayne, demanding at least $50,000 per beat now that he's got a song with Tunechi.
Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire, is prepping an album-length tribute to the revered Memphis rapper, Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph, set to arrive Jan. 21.
Accompanying the announcement is the compilation’s titular first single, “Long Live Dolph,” helmed by Jay Fizzle. The track pairs a mournful piano loop and a stirring vocal breakdown with Jay Fizzle’s raw, heartbroken verses about his late friend and peer: “I fuck up plenty times, but you ain’t never threaten to cut me off/Always had my back and everybody know I wanted to be like Dolph/The way I talk, the way I...
With Aaliyah‘s iconic catalog finally on streaming services, attention is turning to new material from the late, great performer. As reported, the freshly relaunched Blackground Records 2.0 set out its plans to release an album of unheard songs from the star. Its title was touted as ‘Unstoppable’. Now,...
After taking home HipHopDX‘s 2020 Producer of the Year honors, Hit-Boy didn’t hold back behind the boards in 2021. He crafted a pair of projects with Nas in Magic and King’s Disease II, along with the What You Expect EP with Big Sean during his epic run, which earned him another Producer of the Year nomination.
A new Young Dolph tribute album has been announced. Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph includes new songs by Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. The project honors the late rapper, who was shot and killed in his native Memphis in November of last year. The album arrives January 21 via PRE. Listen to the compilation’s lead single, Jay Fizzle’s “LLD,” below.
In 2019, rising rapper Cordae released his debut studio album The Lost Boy, which earned him both critical acclaim and GRAMMY noms. He’s been hinting at a follow-up for a minute now, but has finally released details about that album including its title, From a Bird’s Eye View, and its imminent release date, January 14.
The Weeknd has released a new album and it features a bunch of surprise guest appearances. Titled “Dawn FM,” the album features contributions from Jim Carrey (yes, that Jim Carrey) Calvin Harris, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, and “Uncut Gems” co-director Josh Safdie.
The Weeknd is gearing up to unleash his fifth studio album Dawn FM on Friday (January 7). The Toronto crooner officially announced the album on Monday (January 3) with a video trailer introducing the gang of guest features that will be joining him on this ride. Quincy Jones and Jim...
While on tour with Dave East, fans of up-and-coming singer Steven Young got a surprise announcement. Dave East announced he was signing RnB singer from New York Steven Young. Steve garnered attention from TV shows like The Voice and America's Got Talent but didn't pursue them because he didn't want to expose certain aspects of his life. Many have coined Steve as a musical genius, the new R. Kelly. Steven also sings, produces, and freestyles all of his music which is beyond talented; it's a god-given gift. Dave East has a record label distributed by Def Jam called FTD, and Steven Young will be the first artist signed to that label. The duo has already collaborated on songs like "Dolla and a dream," "Take It All," and Grey Poupon. Other record labels are already clambering to get their hands on the young hitmaker.
Fresh off unveiling the tracklist for his upcoming new album From a Birds Eye View, Cordae paid a visit to The Tonight Show for a memorable medley performance and an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. For the performance, which you can catch via the video up top, the Grammy-nominated Hi-Level...
Cordae has announced his new album From a Birds Eye View. It’s due out January 14 via Atlantic. The LP features contributions from Gunna, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, Stevie Wonder, and more. Check out the video for “Sinister” (ft. Lil Wayne) below, and the full list of tracks and contributors here.
Saturday Night Live has been hit with another Covid-related problem.
Roddy Ricch, who was set to be musical guest this weekend alongside host Ariana DeBose, has had to drop out of the show due to Covid exposure.
He will be replaced by pop band Bleachers, featuring Jack Antonoff, who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray. It is Bleachers’ SNL debut.
“Due to recent Covid exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though,” Ricch...
As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
No one had a run in 2021 like Papoose. Ahead of his supposed retirement, the rapper emerged with a new project every single month, proving that he's not one to mess with when it comes to punchlines. Among the releases included a plethora of bangers including, "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" ft. Lil Wayne from September.
After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
Rick Ross may be looking to broker peace talks between Jeezy and Freddie Gibbs, but it’s unlikely that his own deep-seated rivalry with 50 Cent will come to an end anytime soon. Even as both men continue to see success in their respective careers — Rozay with his prolific...
Uncle Murda returned with his annual “Rap Up” on New Year’s Eve (December 31), which he says will be his last. Over a sample of Tony Toni Toné’s “Anniversary” single, Murda comes in swinging and proceeds to run through some of the biggest stories of the year.
Since the inception of Verzuz, people have been advocating for Jay-Z to make an appearance. Each time Verzuz announces a new set of performers, Hip Hop fans from around the globe jump on the social media platform of their choice and debate who would battle the likes of Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, or Jay-Z, and while there have been several noteworthy opponents named, Jigga believes he stands alone.
Rap fans were treated to a pleasant surprise this past Friday (Dec. 24) when Nas delivered an early Christmas present in the form of his new album, Magic. A nine-track effort that sees the rap legend reconnecting with producer Hit-Boy, whom he previously worked with on the first two installments of their King’s Disease series, Magic continues Nas’ hot streak as he puts forth a string of performances that harken back to the period when he was referred to as the “Nasty” one.
Scored by Hit-Boy, with an additional contribution from Dustin Corbett, Magic includes standout salvos like “Meet Joe Black,”...
Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
Comments / 0