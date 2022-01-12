City News & Press Releases

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hermosabeach.gov
 3 days ago

This work will consist of excavating for and placing...

www.hermosabeach.gov

Current Publishing

Current Road Construction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street.
CARMEL, IN
Nevada Current

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An NV Energy program to expand solar access to low-income Nevadans and disadvantaged businesses is off to a solid start, a program administrator says, and is expected to continue to grow in coming years. Lawmakers during the 2019 Legislative Session passed a law essentially requiring the monopoly energy company to establish a program to support […] The post Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Kane County Reporter

Press Release: Aurora Public Library District in partnership with the City of Aurora launch wireless internet available 24/7 at library parking lots

Aurora Public Library District in partnership with the City of Aurora launch wireless internet available 24/7 at library parking lots. Aurora, Ill., – Wireless internet available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at all library locations starting January 11, 2022. The Aurora Public Library District in partnership...
AURORA, IL
KBZK News

Streamline wins national award for pandemic bus service

You see Streamline’s iconic yellow buses all around town, and now, the service has gained national recognition. Streamline was recently one of six transit agencies across the country to be awarded the Connecting Communities Award by the Federal Transit Administration for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
thebestmix1055.com

Abandoned rail line to become bike trail

The FEVR rail line connecting Fremont and Hooper is officially on its way to becoming a rail trail. After over two decades of sitting idle, the old dinner train rail line will once again see life on its historic path. On Dec. 31, the FEVR. Rail to Trail Foundation received...
FREMONT, NE
Miami Herald

Entire fire department resigns over dispute with mayor in Washington city

An entire fire department in Washington resigned at the beginning of the year after citing numerous complaints toward their city’s mayor. The 12 members of the Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Association will no longer serve the Cosmopolis community after they put in their resignations starting Jan. 1, according to a statement posted on Facebook.
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board held their first meeting of 2022 Tuesday. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board addressed agenda items. First up was a request from the Rusty Wheels Antique Engine Club to put a compressor on the property they occupy at Fair Park. City Manager Catherine Cook also noted the city does not currently have an agreement in file with the club and she suggested the city pursue one. The club is open to such an agreement. Rick Williams of the club addressed the board and answered questions. Mayor Still complimented the club on their efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The board approved allowing the club to install the compressor.
HOPE, AR
chickasaw.net

Veteran Car Tag Reimbursement Program

To honor our warriors, Chickasaw veterans are eligible to receive reimbursement up to $50 for the cost of a car tag. This benefit is available to all Chickasaw veterans living in the United States. Applications are available online at Chickasaw.net/VeteransCarTag, at the veterans services office or by email at Veterans.Services@Chickasaw.net....
