Property stolen from a home in Carthage

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris, in an interview with NBC News that aired on Thursday morning, pushed back against Republican criticism that President Joe Biden's speech in Atlanta on voting rights was overly divisive. Asked to respond to comments from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — who on Wednesday...
LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel "is not conducting a legitimate investigation." McCarthy, in a statement released hours after the committee asked him to voluntarily...
Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
President Biden will announce Thursday that his administration is purchasing another 500 million COVID-19 tests amid a surge in coronavirus cases and subsequent pressure to boost testing. The announcement of the testing haul will add to the 500 million rapid at-home tests that Biden announced at the end of December....
A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit by a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The prince's lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed because of a settlement Virginia Giuffre reached with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBSN AM" from England with the story.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” COVID-19 testing and military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military...
ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
An ex-girlfriend of Representative Matt Gaetz was expected to testify Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Orlando, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News. Gaetz has been under investigation to determine if he violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice in that probe. Gaetz has previously...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Tuesday night that he's feeling "extremely unwell" after testing positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old governor, who said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, is receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment to help alleviate his symptoms. In a statement from his office, the Republican governor said...
