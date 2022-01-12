TFBTV – What is the New .30 Super Carry and is it a Big Deal?
By Adam Scepaniak
AllOutdoor.com
1 day ago
In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves looks at Federal’s new .30 Super Carry round. Federal promises that the .30 Super Carry will give you the same power and performance as 9mm in a smaller package, meaning you can hold about 20% more ammunition. Is this true? We take a look...
Ruger has announced the initial production and shipment of Ruger-made, Marlin lever-action rifles. Just over a year after acquiring the assets associated with the Marlin brand, Ruger is shipping the first Marlin model, the 1895 SBL chambered in .45-70 Govt. “We are excited to officially flip the switch and let...
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
To kick off the launch of our brand-new Classics Issue, all week long we’ll be publishing stories about timeless adventures, iconic gear, and, of course, historic guns. We hope you enjoy. Stay classy, everyone. Many modern handguns pack 10 or more rounds of 9mm into a polymer frame that’ll...
Smart glasses are now dime a dozen, but there are very few that you can buy and even fewer that have an attractive use case. TCL’s new NXTWEAR AIR glasses could be one of them. The most appealing feature of the pair is projecting a 140-inch virtual screen in...
In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items, work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive.
What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting
Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage. The light (or...
A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets.
There are several...
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is speaking out about how women should be vigilant after discovering her location was being tracked by a stranger using an Apple AirTag. The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share the "scariest moment ever," which had taken place the...
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have the smallest of the Automag lineup, the Baby Automag! Back in the day, AMT was a manufacturer of unique handguns. Mainly handguns that I would argue were an answer to a question no one asked. Nonetheless, they found their small unobtained market and took charge. They were the manufacturers of semi-automatic high-powered handguns, particularly magnums. They made handguns that shot .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .45 ACP, .50 AE, and .30 Carbine even! But at some point for a limited run, they tried their hand at .22 Long Rifle pistols. This brought us a 1,000 pistol run of Baby Automag handguns. These Baby Automags were very similar in design to the Ruger MK series of the time and functioned the exact same.
Tripods 5 – 10 years ago were once thought of as something to only stabilize a spotting scope or professional camera, but over the years people have come to understand the significant advantages of shooting firearms and crossbows from them as well. BOG was in attendance at the Archery Trade Association (ATA) Show 2022 and they brought with a whole arsenal of new tripods for us to see through their DeathGrip series with NEW Infinite and Sherpa models as well as some in Mossy Oak® Bottomland and Realtree® EXCAPE™ camouflage.
With almost 380,000 bikes stolen in the UK every year and retailer shortages meaning steeds are becoming increasingly sought after, a great-quality bike lock is the best way to protect your investment and stop your bike becoming easy pickings for thieves.While no lock is impervious to attack, having a decent one can be enough to deter a potential thief and get them to look for an easier target.Whatever lock you decide to go for, we recommend looking for one that’s certified by Sold Secure, a UK-based independent body that tests locks against a variety of attack methods. They then rate...
As this is my first time attending Shot Show, I thought I’d ask the readers to provide input on what they’re anticipating to see this year. (Firearms will be covered primarily by sister site The Firearms Blog. You can find a lot of their media on TFBTV and TFBTV Show Time.)
As we approach SHOT Show 2022, there will be an inevitable avalanche of new product releases and Boyds Gunstocks has one up their sleeve they are now prepared to announce. The NEW Boyds Agility Gunstock is their newest gunstock design to answer many shooters’ prayers. This traditional appearing stock affords you a classic look with modernly crafted upgrades for today’s forward-thinking shooter.
When you’re out on a hunt and also having to travel over rough terrain it’s extremely important that you protect and efficiently transport your sensitive optics – binoculars included. The new Bushnell Vault Bino Harness System gives you this ability and also adds a lot of other creature comforts that will enhance your next hunting trip. The new bino caddy from Bushnell features a water-resistant design, plenty of storage space for the largest of hunting binoculars, as well as a low-profile design to keep you on the move instead of adjusting your gear.
Dogs are cute and all, but there’s at least one thing they do that… isn’t so cute. Dogs do be poopin’.
We can’t blame them, we poop, too. But, when we go number two, all we have to do is press a button and the sight of our doo-doo disappears into the void of society, aka, our sewer systems. That’s not the case with man’s best friend. Instead of kissing their crap goodbye with a quick flush, we have to physically pick up their dumps and throw them into our trashcans. It’s disgusting, it’s smelly and, if you’re choosing to do...
Meopta Optics just introduced a new line of binoculars – the MeoPro HD Plus – which is an extension from the MeoPro HD line. The new MeoPro HD Plus binoculars will be offered in 8x56mm, and 10x42mm which were also options in the first HD generation, but this new generation is said to have upgraded components; namely, in the lens coatings and focus wheel. Meopta’s full press release and specifications can be seen below.
Comments / 0