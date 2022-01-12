Industrial solar farm decisions have been local

Kenny Coogan and Anni Ellis interviewed Jillian Childs on the January 10,2022 Sustainable Living Program on WMNF 88.5FM Tampa. Jillian is the creator of Florida Farm Finder. During the start of Covid, she saw Facebook posts about farmers crops being dumped and individuals’ stories about struggling to get food. Jillian explained that with her extensive social media and event promotion experience, she was able to find those farmers and members of the community and match them together. She is working to bridging the gap between small farms and their clientele.

