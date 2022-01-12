ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Industrial solar farm decisions have been local

By TODD AND SUSAN HOUGH, Kabletown residents
 1 day ago

This is in response to the recent letters published in the Spirit of Jefferson regarding Solar and the need to make it a local decision. My question is how much more local can this be?...

Comments / 0

newfoodmagazine.com

Research links large industrial farming to biodiversity loss

Though there is a suggestion that large industrial farms can harm biodiversity, there are solutions farmers can put in place to mitigate this and promote wildlife growth in agricultural settings. Large industrial farming causes a decline in bird diversity, a new study led by the University of British Columbia has...
AGRICULTURE
FL Radio Group

Senator O’Mara on Farm Wage Board & Overtime Decision

The first of three scheduled public hearings on reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers was held on January 4. State Senator Tom O’Mara is hoping to delay any further action by the Farm Wage Board to lower the requisite number of hours a farm worker needs to work before receiving overtime, which is currently set at 60 hours.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Herefordshire hospice objects to solar farm plans

A hospice says it is objecting to plans for a solar farm a few hundred metres away from its location. St Michael's Hospice, in Bartestree, said from its viewpoints the tranquil, open appearance of the Frome Valley's landscape would be "significantly changed and damaged". It stated it was not specifically...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
14news.com

Henderson solar farm project receives state approval

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power and Light have partnered with another company to bring a solar farm to the area, and make the area a little more reliant on renewable sources. The electrical and utility company works hard to keep their customers’ lights on. ”Our focus when...
HENDERSON, KY
theenergymix.com

New Nail-On Solar Shingle Could Transform Residential Solar Industry

California-based GAF Energy has developed a mass-market shingle that could revolutionize rooftop solar generation. “What we’ve built is a nailable solar shingle that goes on as fast or faster than a regular shingle, looks great, and generates electricity,” GAF President Martin DeBono told Canary Media. GAF Energy is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Plans announced for 135-megawatt solar farm in Conway

Construction is expected to start in March on a 135-megawatt solar farm that will provide electricity for Conway after solar energy company Lightsource bp closed on a $533 million financing package for multiple solar projects, according to a news release. Conway Solar will be built near Happy in White County...
CONWAY, AR
siliconangle.com

AI Clearing debuts AI Surveyor to speed up solar farm construction

Artificial intelligence-powered construction monitoring firm AI Clearing Inc. believes solar power is will play a much more prominent role in the U.S. energy grid over the next decade, and its newest AI-based offering is designed to make that happen. The company today announced the launch of its new AI Surveyor...
INDUSTRY
WMNF

Connecting local farms to the community at Florida Farm Finder

Kenny Coogan and Anni Ellis interviewed Jillian Childs on the January 10,2022 Sustainable Living Program on WMNF 88.5FM Tampa. Jillian is the creator of Florida Farm Finder. During the start of Covid, she saw Facebook posts about farmers crops being dumped and individuals’ stories about struggling to get food. Jillian explained that with her extensive social media and event promotion experience, she was able to find those farmers and members of the community and match them together. She is working to bridging the gap between small farms and their clientele.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Public Meetings Underway for Proposed Coggon Solar Farm

(Coggon, IA) -- Linn County leaders are hearing from the public about a proposed solar farm just west of Coggon. The project from Idaho-based Clenera would include 325,000 solar panels on 750 acres of farmland and would generate energy for 35 years. The first of three public meetings about the...
COGGON, IA
22 WSBT

Cloudy start for largest solar farm in Southwest Michigan

"I will make a motion to table this for our next meeting because of incapability with our existing land use plan and we are not sure of the full intent of the county," declared Jefferson Township Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Dave Majewski. Dozens of community members voiced their opinions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Warren Times Observer

Panel talks solar farm regulations

A commercial solar farm in excess of 1,500 acres is in the works in Clinton County. Warren County officials have reason to believe that development is potentially headed this way. That has spurred a proactive attempt to establish regulations and guidelines for this kind of development. The county’s Planning Commission...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Residents Question Proposed Solar Farm

HOWELL – Several residents voiced their concerns at the recent Zoning Board meeting regarding a proposed solar energy project on Victory Road. The Howell Zoning Board of Adjustment heard additional testimony on December 13 from the applicant proposing a 23-acre solar farm on Victory Road running between Maxim-Southard Road and Lakewood-Farmingdale Road.
HOWELL, NJ
Grist

The country’s biggest solar farm is coming to one of the coal-friendliest states

Among vast fields of corn and soybeans in rural northwest Indiana, construction workers broke ground in October on what will be the largest solar farm in the United States. The project, known as Mammoth Solar, will cover 13,000 acres, spread across two counties, with 60 landowners involved. It will generate enough electricity to power nearly a quarter-million homes in an area with deep ties to the fossil fuel industry.
INDIANA STATE
eenews.net

Solar grazing: Sheep tidy up at solar farms

In solar energy fields from Oregon to New York, a curious sight — grazing sheep — could become a lot more common. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
OREGON STATE

