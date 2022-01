The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their playoff run, which will start on Saturday with a Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a difficult matchup looming, head coach Nick Sirianni is exploring some unique avenues in regards to motivating his team. While discussing the team’s preparations with the media on Wednesday, Sirianni revealed one of the ways he tried to fire up his squad. Sirianni told reporters that he shared an old video of Kobe Bryant addressing the Eagles back in 2017.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO