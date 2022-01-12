ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael David Hoffler

Cover picture for the articleMichael David Hoffler passed away suddenly leaving behind many family members and friends. He shared his love and precious time with his children and grandchildren leaving behind a legacy filled with sports, demanding work and an undying love for his family and friends. As a twin, Mike...

yourdailylocal.com

David Baker

David Baker, born March 27, 1954, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. David was the firstborn of three sons to Ruth U. and Edward G. Baker in Rutland, Vt., and is survived by two immediate brothers: Paul O. Baker and Kurt E. Baker, both of Warren County, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
societyofrock.com

Legendary Singer Ronnie Spector Dead at 78

Sad news comes in today as we have learned that rock and roll legend Ronnie Spector has passed away at the age of 78. She was most famously known for the hit song “Be My Baby” The Ronettes. In a statement released today her family has explained that she had passed away from a short battle with cancer.
MUSIC
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lynn Watkins

Lynn Watkins, 79, of Uvalde died on Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio. A graveside service will be held on tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Montell Cemetery in Montell. Arrangements are under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, and a complete obituary will appear in a...
UVALDE, TX
WSJM

Patrick Barr Reese

A superhero, Patrick Barr Reese, born April 23, 2003 passed away this morning safe in his mom’s arms, rocking in our chair, at home. Surrounded by his favorite things, puppies, and people who loved him. My heart is breaking. I’m finding peace knowing he will be resting high on that mountain, flying higher than an eagle in heaven surrounded by Angels. Feeling no more pain or limits on what he can do. Patrick faced many illnesses/medical challenges he was always strong and happy to the end. Patrick loved Mickey Mouse, the zoo, swinging on the porch, cruising around in his golf cart, games on the computer or iPad, any toy that played music, danced, and had lights. He was the ultimate toy tester. Patrick had no problem letting you know that the toy you were so proud you found for him, did not impress him much. His body did not allow him to talk but, he sure got his point across. He used his eyes to talk with his computer, a smile, smirk, a well-timed eye roll, or gesture certainly made his feelings clear to those that knew him best. He loved giving his Aunt Julie a hard time whenever she watched him. Especially waking up in the early morning hours as soon as his mom left for work. Patrick was very ornery as any kid is. He loved closing his eyes pretending he was sleeping so people wouldn’t bug him and expect him to do any work. His mom had to resort to videotaping him to show doctors and others he was smart, could communicate, open his eyes, smile, and activate toys. He was not fond of the new video doctor appointments, they could see him at home playing on his mat with his toys, his secret was definitely out then. Patrick was the ultimate Superman with powers most people couldn’t see beyond his wheelchair or physical limitations. He gave me the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful for everything he taught me and for the huge privilege of being his mom. I will always love and miss listening to him playing with his toys, one of my 3 favorite things to do.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH
stegenherald.com

Mayven Charleigh Huck

Baili Dickens and Kory Huck of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Mayven Charleigh Huck at 12:21PM, on Thursday, December 30,2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Mayven was welcomed...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
huroninsider.com

Betty Trammell

Betty J. Trammell, 86, of Sandusky, went home to be with her Lord, family members, and friends on January 3, 2022. Betty was born to Mary Alice (Caincross) and Thomas Branard on February 7, 1935, in Charleston, WV. She is the beloved sister to Thomas (Micky) of Radcliff KY, and deceased siblings Ray, Darlis, Sherlene, and Gladys Annalee.
SANDUSKY, OH
Hartselle Enquirer

Romager & Murphy

Ty and I met in high school. We had a music appreciation class together. All we did was laugh and cut up in class, secretly crushing on each other. After that class, we didn’t speak for many years. Later we reconnected through Facebook. I messaged him first, wishing him a happy birthday, and the rest is history.
HARTSELLE, AL
KMZU

Brenda Joyce Conaway

Brenda Joyce Conaway was born on August 4, 1948 to Nelson and Carolyn Tripp. Brenda departed from our presence, peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2021. Brenda lived her life sharing her love and her home with her family as well as countless Foster Children through the years. Brenda found great joy in having family gatherings in her home for holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed treating her grandchildren and great grandchildren with wristbands for the Marceline carnival on July 4th weekend.
BROOKFIELD, MO
927thevan.com

Virginia Kooyers

Virginia was born in Muskegon, MI February 6, 1948, to Joseph and Jean (Keilbus) Hutta. She graduated from Holland High School in 1966, worked at Hubbell’s and Crisp Country Acres while she was younger, but will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; a person who was a talented artist, and loved to care for her animals. She spent many days and loved being a part of the Women’s Bible Study and quilting group and South Olive CRC.
HOLLAND, MI
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Tom Bower Says Curt Was Killed Off After He Asked For a Raise

One of the more iconic love stories on The Waltons was the love and eventual marriage between Judy Norton and Tom Bower’s characters on the program. The two worked for so many audience members and so many fond memories that Tom’s character made a lot of sense for Judy’s. This was because of how he was written because Norton’s character was so difficult to be within the long-term. The two actors obviously go way back. This is why folks were thrilled to see Bower on Norton’s YouTube show this week. In it, The Waltons star Tom Bower said that Curt was killed off after he asked for a raise.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Marsau Scott & Maurice Scott’s Brother Calls out Martell Holt’s Former Mistress

Martell Holt’s former mistress had a lot to say on social media. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has received a lot of backlash for his long-term extramarital affair. According to Melody Holt, Martell cheated on her with multiple women. However, he slept with Arionne Curry for several years. Melody tried to move forward from the situation and repair their marriage. But she suspected he was cheating again during the beginning of the pandemic. So she pulled the plug. And she filed for divorce. She later learned Arionne was pregnant. Now Martell is the father of five children. Arionne has been very vocal about the situation on social media. In fact, she believes it’s unfair that she hasn’t been allowed to tell her side of the story on the show. She now wants the cast to stop discussing her and the situation on LAMH.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rosa Lee Hawkins Dies: ‘Chapel Of Love’ Singer With The Dixie Cups Was 76

Rosa Lee Hawkins, whose group the Dixie Cups bumped the Beatles off the No. 1 position on the charts in 1964 with their hit “Chapel of Love,” died Tuesday at age 76 in Tampa, FL. She was 76 and passed from internal bleeding resulting from complications during surgery at Tampa General Hospital, according to her sister, Barbara Ann Hawkins, who was also a member of the group. “Chapel of Love” was the debut single from the Dixie Cups, and replaced the Beatles  “Love Me Do” as No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song had a bit of a revival on...
TAMPA, FL

