I heard a quote recently from singer and songwriter Don Henley. It was about how many musicians had found themselves ruined by various forms of substance abuse. In discussing the causes, he said, "in many ways, success can be as frightening as a failure." Over the past 24 months, our industry has had its share of failures. We watched as COVID swept across the planet and paralyzed businesses everywhere. We saw companies in our space struggle with staff reductions, mixed messages from authorities about the disease, revenue streams disappearing and worst of all, the loss of friends, colleagues and family members that succumbed to the virus.

